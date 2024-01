Russia's Serpukhov will host the first edition of the IBA Champions' Night 2024 on 3 February with a main event featuring World Championship bronze medallist Vsevolod Shumkov of Russia and Tashkent-2023 runner-up Saidel Horta of Cuba.

The former, born in Russia, won bronze at the World Championships. The latter, born in Cuba, was runner-up at Tashkent 2023. Both will be fighting for a place in the final fight for the 57kg Eliminator World Champion.

The main event will go over 10 rounds, with the winner going on to face a yet to be determined opponent in a further eliminator. This will be the first time the pair they have met, as they both competed at the World Championships in Tashkent, albeit in different weight classes - Shumkov in the 60kg category and Horta in the 57kg. Shumkov came close to reaching the Grand Final and fighting for gold.

The IBA Professional European title at 71kg will also be contested in Serpukhov, with Russia's Pavel Sosulin taking on Turkey's Fatih Keles over eight rounds. Sosulin reached the last 16 in Tashkent in 2023 and won a World Boxing Tour event in Morocco. He improved his professional record to 8-0. Keles won the European title in his home country in 2011. After turning professional in 2016, he has a record of 12 wins and one loss.

In another bout, Serpukhov-born local boxer Artem Ageev will represent Serbia against Aliaksei Alferau of Belarus. They are also fighting for the IBA European 80kg title. Ageev has held the EUBC European title since 2022. He will challenge IBA World Championship silver medallist Alferau, who recently made his professional debut with an 8-round victory.

Finally, Russian boxer Artem Suslenkov will face Belgium's Bilal Laggoune in an eight-round bout at +92kg. Three more six-round bouts are scheduled to take place in Serpukhov on 3 February. This will be preceded by three more qualifiers on the Champions' Night.

Russia's Alexander Dorofeev challenges Nigeria's Austine Nnamdi at +92kg. Then, in the -63.5kg division, Serbia's Pavel Fedorov will take on Armenia's Davit Azizyan. Finally, at -57kg, Russia's Ruslan Belousov will take on Kazakhstan's Zholdas Zhengissov. Future Champions' Nights will take place in Croatia, Slovenia and Spain, with a new event planned in Madrid.