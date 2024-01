Former Chinese Football Association president Chen Xuyuan will go on trial for alleged bribery at the Huangshi Intermediate People's Court in central China's Hubei province today, the court announced.

Chen Xuyuan, who, as the head of China's top football body, once pledged to turn the page on corruption scandals in the sport, will go on trial for bribery on Monday, Beijing state media reported after the court announcement. The trial comes amid an anti-corruption campaign that has ensnared former key figures in the Chinese sport.

The Chinese, a 67-year-old from Shanghai, was placed under investigation in February 2023 for "serious violations of discipline and the law," despite his previous commitment to tackling corruption scandals within the Chinese Football Association (CFA).

In September, he was formally charged with corruption after admitting on television to taking large sums of money from those seeking his favour. Chen, who was elected president of the association in August 2019, appeared in a television documentary in which former Chinese national football team coach Li Tie claimed to have paid Chen two million yuan (€257,769) in bribes to secure a top position.

"Fans can accept the fact that the state of Chinese football is bad, but they cannot forgive corruption," Chen admitted on Chinese television, taking the opportunity to apologise for his actions. It remains to be seen whether he will admit guilt during the trial, as individuals often make different statements on television and in court proceedings (the latter being the only legally valid statements in legal proceedings, at least in the West).

Indeed, the documentary, which is used as state propaganda to show the Chinese government's robust response to wrongdoing, is the most-watched programme on Chinese television throughout January. However, there are allegations that many people were forced to confess.

The four-episode documentary focuses on the government's anti-corruption campaign and features high-ranking officials, lawmakers, businessmen, bankers and the former president of Chinese football, who took office in 2019.

One episode focuses specifically on corruption in Chinese football, describing it as the biggest clean-up in history. Both Chen Xuyuan and Li Tie, the former coach of the men's national team, admit their involvement in bribery schemes. Notably, around 10 senior CFA officials and executives, including President Chen, have been removed from office.

Despite sporadic attempts to create a genuinely competitive professional league, Chinese football remains far from elite. The national team's performances have been disappointing, culminating in their worst-ever Asian Cup campaign, where they finished third in their group without scoring, drew 0-0 with Tajikistan and Lebanon, and lost 1-0 to Qatar in the final.