The Tigres del Licey were crowned LIDOM champions once again, beating the Estrellas Orientales 4-3 at the Tetelo Vargas stadium in the city of San Pedro de Macorís. This final and decisive game of the country's final baseball series secured them the title and a ticket to play in the Caribbean Series, which will be held in Miami from 1-9 February 2024.

The victory made the Blue Team the first to win back-to-back championships since the Leones del Escogido did the same 11 years ago, dominating the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons.

The Tigers have now won 24 titles in the history of the LIDOM, consolidating its position as the league's most successful team. They now have a two-title advantage over their closest rivals, the Águilas Cibaeñas, who have 22 titles and were level two years ago.

Reliever Jonathan Aro, who played in the MLB for the Boston Red Sox and the Seattle Mariners in 2015 and 2016, played a crucial role in winning the decisive game, retiring the two batters he faced to end a dangerous Estrellas Orientales attack in the seventh inning. Jairo Asencio picked up the save.

Licey began its triumph with three runs in the third inning, with a run-scoring single from second baseman Gustavo Núñez and run-scoring doubles from third baseman Dawell Lugo and first baseman Ramón Hernández.

Their opponents reduced the gap in the fifth inning when catcher Webster Rivas scored from third base on a wild pitch by American starter Brooks Hall, who allowed four hits and the lone run in four and two-thirds innings, striking out five and walking two. They cut the deficit further in the seventh on a single by right-hander Vidal Bruján that scored José Barrero

Tigres del Licey will now look to defend their crown at the Caribbean Series in Miami, USA, from 1-9 February. It's worth noting that last year, they won the tournament held in Caracas, Venezuela, to claim its eleventh title.

The Tigres de Licey celebrate after winning the Caribbean Series baseball on 10 February 2023. GETTY IMAGES

They will be looking to add to that tally in Florida to remain the most decorated team in history, not only in their homeland, but also in the league of Caribbean winter baseball champions. The Licey has won the series 11 times, five more than the Águilas Cibaeñas.

The all-important Caribbean Series kicks off in Miami on 1 February and will feature champions from Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Mexico, Nicaragua, Curaçao, Panama and, of course, the Dominican Tigres del Licey.