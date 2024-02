Ice hockey took centre stage on Day 12 at Gangwon 2024. Sweden defeated Japan 4-0 in the final and Germany took bronze after beating Switzerland 3-1 in the men's consolation final.

They beat Japan 4-0 in the final. The Swedish girls played a flawless tournament and the gold medal celebrations were spectacular. They deserve all the glory. The bronze medal match was also close. Germany beat Switzerland 3-1.

The United States topped the men's ice hockey podium at the Youth Olympic Games. They did it with a 4-0 win over the Czech Republic.

The USA celebrate winning the final. IOS / IOC

The Americans avenged their group-stage loss to the Czechs behind the play of alternate captain Mikey Berchild (two goals, one assist) and goaltender Xavier Wendt (29 saves). Wendt was outstanding in the Americans' first clean sheet of the tournament, with a 92.5 per cent save percentage.

Two goals from Berchild and one each from JP Hurlbert and Zane Torre helped the USA to gold after taking silver in 2020. For the Czechs, who were making their debut at the tournament, winning the silver medal was a significant achievement.

The men's bronze medal match was the first to be played. Canada and Finland surprisingly came from behind to beat Canada 5-4. Canada squandered a 3-0 lead and lost to Finland on penalties.

The Swedish women's team outclassed Japan in the final. GETTY IMAGES

Medals were also awarded in the men's and women's freestyle and freeski halfpipe events. In the women's competition, Yishan Liu (China) dominated the field to take gold. She scored an unbeatable 92.25 points. Her compatriot Zihan Chen came the closest. She took silver with a score of 83.75.

The bronze medal went to Kathryn Gray from the USA with 79.25 points. In the men's competition, Luke Harold once again showed his high level of performance. He left no room for his rivals and took the gold medal with a score of 94.15. Finley Ives Melville from New Zealand took the silver medal with 92.50 points. Alan Bornet (Switzerland) was third with 85.00.

The United States and Slovenia, playing curling at Gangwon 2024. GETTY IMAGES

On Day 12, the penultimate day of competition at Gangwon 2024, the medals were awarded in the Nordic combined event. This was the mixed team 4x3.3 kilometre cross-country relay. Finland (34:09.0) was the top team, just ahead of Slovenia (34:23.6) and Italy (34:32.4), who took the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Italy, who still lead the overall medal tally at Gangwon 2024, added another bronze on a day when they maintained their lead over France and Germany, who also took a bronze. With just one more day of competition to go, it looks likely that the Italians look set to top the overall medals table. They have already surpassed themselves and now have more gold medals than in the three first editions of the Youth Olympic Games, where they won just five.



Mixed doubles

Round Robin

Group A: Czech Republic - Korea (7-5), United States - Slovenia (12-0), Canada - Great Britain: (6-7).

Group B: USA - Slovenia (12-0) and Ukraine-Qatar (12-8).

Group C: New Zealand - China (4-12), Brazil - Turkey (5-10) and Japan - Latvia (6-5).

Group D: Kazakhstan - Denmark (5-4).





Quarter-finals:

China - Sweden (6-9).

Great Britain - Germany (7-5).

Czech Republic - USA (7-8).

Japan - Denmark: (7-9).





Medal table

1. Italy: 11 golds and 18 total medals.

2. Germany: 8 (19).

3. France: 7 (17).

4. China: 6 (18).

5. United States: 5 (18).

6. Austria: 5 (16).

7. Korea: 5 (15).

8. Sweden: 4 (11).

9. Canada: 3 (5).

10. Gran Bretaña: 3 (5).

