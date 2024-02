The excitement of the athletes, musical performances and the presence of snow, invited to the party, mingled to add an extra touch of joy to a grand stage at the Gangwon 2024 Closing Ceremony at the Gangneung Open Square.

After thirteen days of competing, dreaming and aspiring, the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games came to an end. The Closing Ceremony took place on Thursday 1 February. The event commemorated not only the athletes, who are the real protagonists, but also all those actors who are sometimes unseen and do not receive medals, but who are essential to such a grand celebration. The Republic of Korea is coming to the end of an unforgettable experience. It can boast of having organised Winter Youth Olympic Games that will be difficult to replicate.

The Closing Ceremony was held in the open space next to the Gangneung Ice Hockey Centre. A light snowfall gave it a bucolic and spectacular atmosphere. Many of the 1,801 athletes who have competed over the past thirteen days were on display, along with some of the 1,984 volunteers who have been praised for ensuring the success of the fourth Winter Youth Olympic Games. Korea has been the perfect combination of all of these elements, and the athletes have been surrounded by a large number of people and resources who have been there to ensure their safety and the perfect execution of all the necessary details.

The closing ceremony brought together athletes, volunteers, and fans at the open plaza of Gangneung. 'X' IOC

The show featured Korean rapper Lee Young-ji who performed 'Fire', one of the most sung Gangwon songs of recent times, which had the crowd going wild. The K-dance group 1Million also had a performance and the local DJ played songs, dances and K-pop hits by K.hertz. The Gangneung Youth Choir also won the hearts of the crowd. Together, they created an incomparable atmosphere as the flags of the 78 competing nations were paraded.

IOC President Thomas Bach, a proud Olympic gold medallist, was among the crowd before taking to the stage to thank everyone involved. He encouraged everyone to "enjoy the party". A group of volunteers and mascot Moongcho threw snow to extinguish the digital flame. This symbolic act was applauded by the crowd as they watched and enjoyed a series of edited images that captured some of the best moments of the 13 days of competition. The images were reported by olympics.com.

"I would like to express my heartfelt and special thanks and gratitude to the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol. Under his great leadership, the support we enjoyed in the planning and delivery of these Games was outstanding."



The fans of the Republic of Korea ended the Games on a high and with a very sweet taste, after finishing the final day of competition with two gold medals, adding to their total of seven titles and completing a memorable performance that placed them in the top five countries in the overall medal tally. It was Italy who can say that their performance was almost perfect. With eleven gold medals, they more than doubled their tally from the previous three editions of the Winter Youth Olympic Games (five medals), preparing them to showcase the spectacular talent of their athletes at the highest level in just two years' time at the Winter Olympic Games, Milan Cortina 2026. The USA was the most medal winning country with 21 medals.

In total, 30 nations won medals, with Brazil, Thailand, Turkey and Tunisia among those making their first appearance on the podium at a Winter Olympic Games. Countries with other, more established sporting traditions will prove at Gangwon 2024 that they can also be among the best in winter sports. The legacy of Pyeongchang 2018, with competitions taking place in 12 different venues, seven of which had already been used for the 2018 Games, has been crucial to the coordination and perfect organisation of Gangwon 2024. A sporting, social and structural success that will make the first Winter Youth Olympic Games to be organised in Asia an unforgettable event. The next Youth Olympic Games will be Dakar 2026 in Senegal.