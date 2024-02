Host nation Germany will be based in Herzogenaurach, Bavaria, for the duration of the tournament. The tournament will run from 14 June to 14 July, with sustainability a priority. Group stage matches will be played in only two venues and all travel will be by bus or train.

The 20 venues for the 20 teams in the final phase of UEFA EURO 2024 have been confirmed. The draw took place in Hamburg on 2 December and the 20 qualifying teams and hosts Germany have confirmed their base camps from which they will travel to and stay between matches during the tournament, which kicks off in Munich on 14 June and ends on 14 July. Germany will be at the centre of the footballing world for a month of training, travel and competition.

Hosts Germany will be based in Herzogenaurach in Bavaria, while reigning champions Italy have chosen Iserlohn in North Rhine-Westphalia and UEFA EURO 2020 runners-up England has chosen Blankenhain in Thuringia. All the teams will set up their base camps at least five days before their first match, to extend their stay at their concentration sites until the final, which will be played at the Olympiastadion Berlin on 14 July.

With the tournament and UEFA keen to incorporate sustainability criteria into the regulations, the match schedule has been designed so that teams will play their group stage matches in only two venues, reducing the distance teams and fans have to travel between host cities.

As a result, national team delegations will travel by train or bus from their base camps to the group stage matches, leaving a much smaller carbon footprint than at previous tournaments. They will not need to travel by air, contributing to the international and national teams' commitment to reducing their carbon footprint.

As anticipation builds in the selected venues before the teams arrive, the local community can expect each team to hold a public training session before their first match. This will give fans the chance to get up close and personal with the stars of the tournament. This opportunity to share time and training, even in a limited way, is an element that will help the local population, especially children, to enjoy the presence of an event of this magnitude more intensely.

Many venues have committed to using their selection as a national team base camp to make further infrastructure investments in their training sites that will benefit the local communities long after the tournament is over.

This concept of leaving a legacy of future use of facilities for the local community, and even structural improvements to make resources more versatile, is very similar to what is being sought at the outset of the Olympic Games Investment Guide. Putting more life into what is done should be the guiding principle for the investment on the massive scale that this type of sporting competition entails.

Initially, UEFA, together with the German Football Association (DFB), its travel agency DFB-Reisebüro GmbH and in close cooperation with local stakeholders, made it easier and more convenient for the teams to make their choice. It provided the national associations with a catalogue of team facilities, allowing them to choose from those located around the ten host cities.

Almost all of them chose one of the pre-identified team base camps. The remaining three teams that qualify for the final phase of the tournament will be able to choose from the pre-booked base camps once the play-offs have been completed in March.

Confirmed base camp:

Albania – Kamen.

Austria – Berlin.

Belgium – Ludwigsburg.

Croatia – Neuruppin.

Czech Republic – Norderstedt.

Denmark – Freudenstadt.

England – Blankenhain.

France – Paderborn.

Germany – Herzogenaurach.

Hungary – Weiler im Allgäu.

Italy – Iserlohn.

Netherlands – Wolfsburg.

Portugal – Harsewinkel.

Romania – Würzburg.

Scotland – Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Serbia – Augsburg.

Slovakia – Mainz.

Slovenia – Wuppertal.

Spain – Donaueschingen

Switzerland – Stuttgart.

Turkey – Barsinghausen.