Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by five runs to book their place in the semi-finals of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 and will take on Australia for a place in the final on Thursday 8 February. India will take on hosts South Africa in the other semi-final on Tuesday 6 February.

In a tightly hard-fought match in Benoni, South Africa, Pakistan booked their place in the semi-finals with an emphatic win over Bangladesh. An outstanding bowling performance saw Pakistan bowled out for 155 runs. Bangladesh needed to win the match in 38.1 overs to secure a net run-rate advantage over Pakistan, which would have qualified them for the semi-finals.

However, they fell five runs short in a thrilling encounter in Benoni. The final score was Pakistan 155 all out (40.4) against Bangladesh 150 all out (35.5). The match confirmed the semi-finalists for the eagerly-awaited final, which will be played next Sunday.

Chasing the final:

2024 have been confirmed. Both matches will be played in Benoni. The first semi-final will be played at Willowmore Park on Tuesday 6 February from at 10am local time, and is expected to pit unbeaten India against hosts South Africa.

The other semi-final will pit Group 2 leaders and three-time champions Pakistan against Australia at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, on Thursday 8 February at 10am local time.

Fixtures (all matches to start at 10:00am local time)

Tuesday 6 February:

First semi-final - India v South Africa – Willowmoore Park, Benoni (South Africa).

Thursday 8 February:

Second semi-final - Australia v Pakistan – Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

Sunday 11 Feburary:

Final - Willowmoore Park, Benoni.