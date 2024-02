Born in Brazil, he is of Italian descent and holds dual citizenship. He has represented both countries internationally as a left-handed hitting catcher and now he manages the Austrian Champions Diving Ducks and will be part of Team Europe's coaching staff.

Luis Ricardo Serafin de Camargo is the head coach of the Austrian Champions Diving Ducks. Born in Brazil in 1976, and he has been "travelling the world with baseball since I was 11 years old," as he says on Linkedin.

Camargo has dual citizenship (Brazil and Italy) and has represented both countries internationally as a left-handed hitting catcher. He played in the Italian Baseball League.

He will be a member of Team Europe's coaching staff and will also serve as a batting practice pitcher and bullpen catcher. "Being a Brazilian-Italian person and being part of this select group is an honour. It's not a national team. It's the national team of a continent. I'm really happy about that," he underlines.

"Head coach Marco Mazzieri trusts me. I've played for him before. We have a great relationship and share the same work ethic. When people recognise how hard you work, it's a great honour," he emphasised in an interview with the Diving Ducks channel.

"When Marco invited me, there was no doubt that I wanted to be a part of it. He also wants me to throw BP, hit fungoes, help the guys in the bullpen and be the bullpen coach. This opportunity creates excitement in my life. If they need me to throw 1,000 balls, I'll be there. It's not that different from what I do with the Ducks. I also love the opportunity to go to Japan. It's a place where I love to play. I have good friends there," he remarked.

Camargo began his playing career in the Japanese Industrial League. "I will be back in Japan after 22 years. I'm looking forward to seeing my friends. The main difference [from Austria] is the popularity. Every day there is news about baseball and people are talking about baseball in the streets. Somehow we have to make our team more popular here as well," he explains.

Now, with his baseball life in Austria, he's hoping his role as part of Team Europe will help take baseball to another level in the country and internationally. "We can look at Czech baseball as an example. They've built a programme that they continue to follow and they've also built an excellent youth programme. They also have a strong national team. They've had the opportunity to play against Japan [World Baseball Classic], which has made them more popular and that's what we're doing as the Diving Duck," he added.