Jasprit Bumrah is now history. On Wednesday, Bumrah became the first Indian fast bowler to top the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test bowler rankings. The 30-year-old played a key role in India's series-clinching victory over England last week. He took a total of nine wickets in the match.

Jasprit Bumrah makes history in Indian cricket. GETTY IMAGES

Prior to Bumrah's emergence, only three Indian bowlers had topped the ICC Test bowlers' rankings: Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and the legendary left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, who died last year.

However, the highest ranked Indian bowler before Bumrah was Kapil Dev. He was second for a brief period between December 1979 and February 1980. Left-arm bowler Zaheer Khan was third from October to November 2010. In the latest round of rankings, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal climbed 37 places to become the 29th-ranked Test batsman.

His double century against England helped him to the top spot. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson continues to dominate the Test batting rankings. He led his team to victory over South Africa on Wednesday with a century in each innings.





Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah, born on 6 December 1993, is currently regarded as one of the best players in the world and one of India's best fast bowlers. He is the only Indian player to be ranked No. 1 in all three formats. He plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and Gujarat in domestic cricket. He has been the vice-captain of the India Test team since December 2023.

Bumrah made his ODI debut in January 2016. He played in the final match of the series against Australia. He made his T20I debut in the first match of the series. Last year was also a year of significant achievements for him. On 21 August, Bumrah was named in India's squad for the 2023 Asia Cup and in September, he was included in the 15-man squad for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.