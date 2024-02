The 39th SELL Student Games, to be held in Kaunas, Lithuania, from 16-19 May 2024, will open the registration process on 16 February 2024.

The largest student sporting event in the European region will take place in Kaunas, the second largest city in Lithuania after its current capital, Vilnius. Combining high level sport with student fun, the event will bring together over 2000 students who will compete openly in 15 sports. According to the principles of the Games, anyone who wishes to participate can do so.

The Games have a rich history spanning over a century. The first SELL Student Games were held in 1923 in the city of Tartu, Estonia. Last year, to celebrate their centenary, they were held in the same location, south-east of the Estonian capital, Tallinn.

The 39th SELL Student Games in Kaunas will feature 15 sports: Volleyball, Beach Volleyball, Basketball, 3×3 Basketball, Mini-Football (7x7), Badminton, Table Tennis, Powerlifting, Athletics, Swimming, Judo, Orienteering, Sports Climbing, Chess and Roundnet. The 2024 SELL Student Games will take place in the European spring, from 16-19 May 2024, and registration will open soon.

Registration opens on 16 February 2024 and can only be made by a responsible person from the university the student-athletes represent, with no individual registrations allowed unless the athlete is the sole representative of that university.

The event is under the patronage of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) and the European University Sports Association (EUSA).

Registration deadlines:

16.02.2024 - General registration (schools' intention to participate)

16.03.2024 - Quantitative registration (number of participants per sport)

16.04.2024 - Individual registration (personal details of each member of the delegation: name, photo, arrival/departure information, etc.)