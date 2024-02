The Tiburones de la Guaira won the Caribbean Series for the first time since 2009. They defeated the Tigres del Licey of the Dominican Republic 3-0 in the final in Miami, USA. A record crowd of 36,677 attended the tournament at LoanDepot Park.

It has been 15 years since Venezuela last won the Caribbean series. Last Friday, the Tiburones de la Guaira defeated the Tigres del Licey of the Dominican Republic 3-0 in Miami, USA.

The Venezuelans celebrated their victory in front of a sell-out crowd at LoanDepot Park, which set a new record for attendance in the history of the tournament with 36,677 spectators. It was a magnificent setting in which to watch Venezuela lift yet another title.

The Tiburones de la Guaira players celebrate their title. GETTY IMAGES

The Tiburones' first Caribbean title was also a measure of national revenge for the Leones del Caracas. They had lost to the Tigres del Licey in last year's final in the Venezuelan capital. It was a bitter pill for the Venezuelan fans to swallow, but this time they were rewarded with an ecstatic triumph in Miami.

🗣️📹 Palabras de Ricardo Pinto después de lograr la serie del Caribe 🏆🦈#UnidosYMásFuertes #Miami2024 pic.twitter.com/QB2c6RjgMl — Tiburones de La Guaira (@tiburones_net) February 10, 2024

A run from Odúbel Herrera in the fourth inning and a triple from Hernán Pérez in the fifth gave Venezuela victory over a Tigres side who, according to AFP, had relinquished the crown because of their lack of attacking bite. There was no repeat of last year's triumph.

Tigres del Licey failed to defend their 2023 title. GETTY IMAGES

Led by World Series-winning coach Oswaldo Guillén, the Tiburones completed their second successive triumph after being crowned champions of Venezuelan baseball in January for the first time since the 1985-1986 season. The Tiburones are off to a flying start in 2024.

¡Somos los CAMPEONES de Venezuela!🏆🇻🇪



¡Celebra GUAIRISTA! Los Tiburones de La Guaira son los campeones de la temporada 2023-2024 de la Liga Venezolana de Beisbol Profesional 🥁🦈



Lo logramos equipo, siempre #UnidosYMásFuertes pic.twitter.com/GqSQHP33nZ — Tiburones de La Guaira (@tiburones_net) January 29, 2024

This time, it was the Tiburones who represented the South American nation. They were crowned champions for the first time, giving Venezuela their eighth title.

The crowd at LoanDepot Park, the first Major League stadium to host the Caribbean Series, surpassed the previous record for the competition, set by the 35,972 fans who attended Tigres' Saturday match against Puerto Rico's Criollos de Caguas.

Nosso irmão 🇧🇷🏆🦈 https://t.co/xyLzV1UGa8 — Tiburones de La Guaira (@tiburones_net) February 10, 2024

Panama's Federales de Chiriquí completed the podium after beating the Curazao Suns 5-4 in the third-place match on Friday afternoon.

The final by innings:

Team: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E



Dominican Republic: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0



Venezuela: 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 X 3 9 0