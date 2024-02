A galaxy of stars including Paralympic and World champions will return to the Emirate for the season-opening 15th Fazza International Para Athletics Grand Prix - Dubai 2024 at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds from Monday 12 to Friday 15 February.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, this major event will see 573 athletes from 71 nations compete over the four days. They will be competing for vital world ranking points ahead of the Kobe 2024 World Para Athletics Championships in May and the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in August. The star-studded line-up includes legends such as Switzerland's Marcel Hug, a six-time Paralympic champion, who will be challenged by legendary British wheelchair racer David Weir. With 10 Paralympic medals to his name, Weir is one of the most successful Para athletes in history and will make the Men's 400m T54 the highlight of the championships in his first appearance in Dubai.

On the women's side, British wheelchair racing legends Catherine Debrunner (women's 400m, 800m T53) and Hannah Cockroft (women's 100m, 800m T34) will be looking to continue their good form in Dubai. They have already started the season with gold medals at the 12th Sharjah International Open Para Athletics Meeting 2024.

With Great Britain, Japan, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia all sending significant numbers of athletes, the hosts will field the largest team of 47, led by Paralympic star Mohammed Alhammadi leading the charge. The five-time Paralympic medallist will compete in the men's 800m T32 wheelchair race on the opening day, challenging himself and his rivals, including Paralympic champion Walid Ktila of Tunisia.

UAE Paralympic star Mohammed Alhammadi at a training session. MARK MADRID / LOC MEDIA / DCPD

Al Hammadi is aiming for a better week after his bronze medal finish in Sharjah. "Wheelchair racing has become more competitive now with technology playing a big role in the power and speed of the racers. I hope to do well here in a competition I always enjoy. It's going to be a good race with a lot depending on how we deal with the wind." While athletes praised the weather and track conditions, Paralympic star Hannah Cockroft was looking to build on a good start to the season in Sharjah. "I have been coming to these (Dubai) championships for eight years now. It's always a good time to see where you are and what you need to work on for the future," she commented.

"It is a good track and always promises a good combination of different countries, different competitors, so you always going to get a good race here. The event is well organised so we're confident and it's a good opportunity to go fast in good weather," she added. "I will try to build on what I did in Sharjah, and hopefully I go a little faster here. For me, the chance to race in the mixed category is a great opportunity and I want to make the most of it," said Cockroft. She won three gold medals at the 12th Sharjah International Open Para Athletics Meeting 2024.

A thrower at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds. MARK MADRID / LOC MEDIA / DCPD

Iran's Roya Beikpourtanha is looking forward to making her debut at this important event. "It is great to be here. I am super excited to be here. The track looks good and the weather too. I hope I can put on a good show," said the three-time national champion in Iran, who will be competing in the women's 100m T44. She will be one of four Iranian para-athletes in Dubai.

Chairman of the Fazza International Championships Thani Juma Berregad and Director of the Championships Majid Al Usaimi hoped for another successful event and thanked the athletes ahead of the event's 15th anniversary. "This is a special edition as the Fazza Championships is celebrating its 15th anniversary and we wish all the participating athletes the very best in achieving their goals. We hope that the event will be a good start for the athletes as they strive to qualify for the Paris 2024 Games," said Al Usaimi.

The championships will be livestreamed on the Dubai Club for People of Determination's YouTube and Facebook channels, while the results will be available at https://team-thomas.org/_erg24/Dubai/.



Full calendar of the 2024 Grand Prix:

-Dubai 2024 WPA Grand Prix – Fazza International Para Athletics Championships (12-15 February 2024).-

-Tunis 2024 WPA Grand Prix – 18th Tunis International Athletics Meeting (5-7 March 2024).

-Jesolo 2024 WPA Grand Prix – Italian Open Championships (22-24 March 2024).

-Xalapa 2024 WPA Grand Prix – Abierto Mexicano de Para Atletismo (5-7 April 2024).

-Marrakech 2024 WPA Grand Prix – 8th International Para Athletics Meeting (26-28 April 2024).

-Kobe 2024 Para Athletics World Championships (17-25 May 2024).

-Nottwil 2024 WPA Grand Prix – Para Athletics 2024 (6-8 June 2024).

-Paris 2024 WPA Grand Prix – Handisport Open Paris (13-15 June 2024).