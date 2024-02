The Aussies won the tournament for the fourth time in their history after beating India in a hard-fought final in Benoni, South Africa, on Sunday. India had a brilliant tournament but couldn't claim a sixth title.

Australia have done it again. On Sunday, they were crowned champions of the U-19 World Cup for the fourth time. In the final, they defeated India, who had a brilliant tournament but couldn't outshine the Australians in Benoni.

India's global dominance is closing in on Australia. They didn't give an inch in the final, excelling in all three departments. Victory in South Africa also secured a third successive final against India. The Australians also beat the Asians in the WTC23 and CWC23 finals in 2023.

Australia have done it again!



They win their third straight final against India, having won the #WTC23 and #CWC23 last year πŸ†



Match Highlights πŸŽ₯ #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/whcSzAEK3G β€” ICC (@ICC) February 11, 2024

They also avenged two final defeats to India in this championship. The first was a bitter pill to swallow as hosts of the 2012 ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, when they lost by seven wickets in 2012. Six years later, they also lost to the Indians by eight wickets in New Zealand.





Australia celebrated a well-deserved title. GETTY IMAGES

Led by Hugh Weibgen, Australia put on an exceptional display in the grand final, first scoring the highest total ever recorded in an ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup final and then producing a flawless bowling exhibition to dismantle India's chase and secure victory by 79 runs.





Australia claimed the country's first U-19 title since Mitch Marsh led his side to victory in 2010, echoing the dominance of Pat Cummins and his senior colleagues in India a few months earlier. Defending champions India finished as runners-up in their fifth successive appearance in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup final.

India fought to the end but couldn't overcome Australia. GETTY IMAGES

Australia beat India by 79 runs: Australia 253/7 in 50 overs against India 174 in 43.5 overs. India were bowled out by an effective Australian batting line-up, who saved their best performance for the final.





Relentless Australia down India in Benoni to clinch their fourth #U19WorldCup title πŸŽ‡#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/wn7GPVc3xc β€” ICC (@ICC) February 11, 2024

Beardman's match-winning spell of three for 15 from seven overs earned him the Player of the Match award. Australian captain Hugh Weibgen was proud of his team's performance, especially that of the fast bowlers. He also had some words of encouragement for India.





South Africa's Kwena Maphaka wins the 2024 #U19WorldCup @aramco Player of the Tournament award πŸŽ–https://t.co/4Y2I2yN4Eb β€” ICC (@ICC) February 11, 2024

South African pace sensation Kwena Maphaka has been named the Player of the Tournament at the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024. Maphaka beat Ubaid Shah, Saumy Pandey, Musheer Khan, Jewel Andrew, Hugh Weibgen, Uday Saharan and teammate Steve Stolk to be named Player of the Tournament.

The record-breaking South African pacer has been one of the tournament's outstanding quicks, with his 21 scalps just one short of the tournament record set by Bangladesh's Enamul Haque Jr in 2014.