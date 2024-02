Beijing will host the 2029 World Aquatics Championships, becoming the second Chinese city to do so after Shanghai in 2011. As previously announced, Singapore and Budapest will host the 2025 and 2027 editions respectively.

The Chinese capital will host the World Aquatics Championships - Beijing 2029, following a bidding process and careful consideration by the World Aquatics Bureau. China also organised the 2018 World Aquatics Short Course Swimming Championships (25m) in Hangzhou.

"The flagship event of World Aquatics will welcome more than 2,500 world-class athletes from over 200 countries and regions to compete in the six aquatic sports of swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving," said a statement from World Aquatics.

World Aquatics today confirmed that the Chinese capital will host the World Aquatics Championships - Beijing 2029, following a bidding process and careful consideration by the World Aquatics Bureau



Read More -

A proven host with a strong track record, the People's Republic of China has hosted more than 100 major aquatics events, 37 of which have taken place in Beijing. Among countless other major sporting events, the Chinese capital has hosted two editions of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam noted the significance of the announcement.

"Beijing has repeatedly welcomed major aquatics events and provided excellent conditions for our athletes to perform at their best. We are deeply grateful for this," said World Aquatics President Al-Musallam.

The @WorldAquatics Championships 2029 will be hosted in the Chinese capital of #Beijing!



The global #aquatics community can look forward to world-class sporting action & entertainment in one of the world's most iconic cities.



— World Aquatics President (@Captain__Aqua) February 11, 2024

"Thanks to our long-standing collaboration with our friends in China, we know that the global aquatics community can look forward to world-class sporting action and entertainment in one of the world's most iconic cities. We are also very grateful to the other cities that have expressed an interest in hosting. The World Aquatics Championships have become a compelling event for competitors, spectators, viewers, partners and organisers alike," he continued.

"The People's Republic of China is deeply passionate about aquatic sports. We have a very proud history of welcoming the best athletes to our country," said Zhou Jihong, President of the Chinese Swimming Association. "We are therefore very honoured that Beijing has been given the opportunity to host the world's biggest aquatics event, the World Aquatics Championships, in 2029," she added.