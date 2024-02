On the final day of one of the region's most important events, Bahrain's team of disabled athletes won two more medals, one in the shot put and another in the 400 metres.

The first day of competition at the Sharjah International Athletics Meeting got off to a very satisfactory start for Bahrain's disabled athletics team. They secured three medals. After five days of competition, the Bahraini team finished in the same vein, adding two more medals, a gold won by Ruba Al Omari in the shot put competition in the F54/55 category, and another bronze won by Hussain Abdulaziz Mohammed, who made it onto the podium in the 400m race in the T11/13/20 category.

With these results, Bahrain has accumulated seven medals and is taking a step forward in its collective growth. Al Omari's gold medal was the result of an outstanding performance. The first place is a significant achievement for the Bahraini team.

Meanwhile, the bronze medal in the 400m in the T11/13/20 category went to Hussain Abdulaziz Mohammed. Abdulaziz once again proved his speed in such a demanding event, as he did on the first day of competition. He finished third, earning himself a place on the podium, after winning the silver medal in the 100m on the first day.

Bahrain's athletes won three medals on the first day and two on the last in Sharjah. OPB

Rupa Al-Omari's gold in the javelin throw in the F53/54/55 category and Mohammed Jawad Al-Shawook's silver in the 100m wheelchair race in the T51 category completed the Bahraini delegation's first day of competition in Sharjah.

This new achievement by the Bahraini team is a solid sign of their outstanding record in athletics, which is only just beginning to emerge. These new medals also reflect of the commitment and dedication of the Bahraini athletes and their ability to succeed in international competition, as well as the development of Bahrain's disabled sports team.

It is worth mentioning that the Sharjah International Athletics Meeting is one of the most important sporting events in the region, where numerous athletes and teams from different countries around the world come together to compete for titles and medals. Bahrain continues its commitment to the inclusion and support of athletes with disabilities.

The aim is to provide athletes with the conditions and resources they need to excel and continue their individual and collective growth. Participation in the Sharjah International Meeting will allow the athletes to assess the level and demands of their opponents, and to organise and plan to prepare for other events in 2024 and in the years to come.