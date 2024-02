With just over five months to go until the start of the Paris 2024 Games, a new problem has arisen for the organisers. The balconies in Paris, where thousands of people will be able to watch the Opening Ceremony, may not be suitable.

For the third Olympic Games to be held in the French capital, another problem has arisen. This time it is an unforeseen problem that did not arise at previous Olympic Games. The grandeur with which the French wanted to stage the opening ceremony, which for the first time in history will be held outside a closed venue or sports stadium, has created new logistical complications.

In addition to the already known "extra" security problem of staging the Opening Ceremony in the centre of Paris, with delegations travelling by boat along the Seine, the problem of Parisian balconies overlooking the French capital's famous river adds to the challenges.

This aerial photograph was taken from a helicopter in Paris on 11 July 2023. GETTY IMAGES

Will the balconies of Parisian buildings be strong enough to support the crowds that will gather for the opening ceremony? This is the question and the concern currently occupying the authorities.

The very real possibility that the balconies will be overcrowded with people eager to witness the grandiose opening ceremony promised by the organisers raises unforeseen problems in ensuring that the event lives up to expectations without being overshadowed by structural defects or maintenance issues of the balconies or exceeding the maximum capacity of people or weight they can support.

In response to this issue raised by the innovative Opening Ceremony, the authorities are considering a full inspection to assess the soundness of the balconies, following a warning from property experts.

The delegation parade along the Seine in Paris will be around six kilometres long. GETTY IMAGES

"It is a scenario that could happen and it is necessary to ensure that the balconies can bear the weight and, above all, that the railings are securely fixed to prevent incidents," said Olivier Princivalle of the National Federation of Real Estate Agents (FNAIM) for Paris.

Falls, sometimes fatal, from poorly maintained railings or balcony collapses are common in the news, reports AFP. In 2023, two people were seriously injured after falling from a fifth floor in Paris due to the partial collapse of a balcony.

The law requires property owners, social landlords and building managers to ensure that balconies are in good condition. The Olympics are a temporary stress test for compliance.

Former French footballer Laure Boulleau, with the typical Parisian balconies in the background. GETTY IMAGES

Haussman-style buildings, so characteristic of 19th-century Paris, typically have space for no more than two or three people on their balconies, and "possible overcrowding during the Games could be a challenge," Princivalle adds.

The sector's professional bodies have asked the College of Architects to draw up a technical report. However, the specific areas of the capital to be studied have yet to be determined, although initially it would be the properties located on either side of the Seine along the 6 kilometres planned for the opening ceremony, scheduled for 26 July 2024.