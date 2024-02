The votes for the 2023 #MyEUSA Photo Competition have already been counted and the grand overall winner has been chosen and announced: Paolo di Maria, photographer of the European Universities Winter Championships in Val di Zoldo, Italy.

During last year's European University Championships season, the European University Sports Association (EUSA) collected entries for the #MyEUSA photo competition. From the submissions, photos of each of the 22 sports included in the EUSA 2023 Sports Calendar were selected for a final vote.

Since 2009, the EUSA, in collaboration with its Student Technical Committee (EUSA STC), has held an annual photo competition to encourage participants and others involved in EUSA sports events to take photos and capture the right moment to show the true nature of the university spirit. The voting was done via Facebook, where the general public could cast one or more votes for the selected photos, which were chosen from a large pool of photos, all taken during the 16 sporting events that take place in both summer and winter.

This beautiful photo taken in Málaga, Spain, came second. EUSA

Without further ado, we are pleased to announce that the photo taken by Paolo De Maria, photographer of the European Universities Winter Championships in Val di Zoldo, Italy, is the winner of the 2023 #myeusa competition. The photo was made during the Alpine Ski Championships in Val di Zoldo, shows Simon Nantschev from the Munich University of Applied Sciences, Germany, who also won the bronze medal in the men's giant slalom. The author of the best photo will receive a goodie bag from EUSA. The organisation would like to congratulate Paolo De Maria on winning the #MyEUSA photo competition and encourage the general public to stay tuned for the next edition of the photo competition.

Second place in the 2023 #MyEUSA photo competition went to a photo taken during the European Unviersities Beach Volleyball Championship held in Malaga, Spain, while third position went to a photo made during the European Universities Snow Volleyball Championship in Val di Zoldo, Italy.

This photo came third in the 2023 #MyEUSA Photo Competition. EUSA

The EUSA is a non-profit, non-governmental organisation active in the field of university sport in Europe. It brings together national university sport federations, universities, teams, individual competitors, volunteers and other partners in over 40 countries across Europe. The organisation was founded in November 1999 in Vienna, Austria, by 25 founding member organisations as a federation and network of national university sport organisations in Europe.