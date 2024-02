Returning European champions Kamila Konotop (Ukraine) and Gor Sahakyan (Armenia) defended their titles on Day 3 of the 2024 European Weightlifting Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Belgium's Nina Sterckx challenged Konotop in the snatch of the women's 59 kg category. The Ukrainian finished 2 kg ahead of Sterckx with 105 kg. Dora Tchakounte from France was third. The Belgian tried to fight for gold in the clean & jerk as well, but it was not to be. She failed all three attempts and remained without a total. Konotop finished the clean & jerk with 125 kg and took all three gold medals with a total of 230 kg. Tchakounte finished with 217 kg and took the silver medal. Saara Retulainen of Finland was second in the snatch and third in the total. Romania's Andrea Cotruta took bronze in the clean & jerk.

Gor Sahakyan © ESCS Ministry of Armenia

Sahakyan had only two successful attempts in the evening session, but it was enough to become back-to-back European champion in the 67 kg category. He started well in the snatch, lifting 140 kg on his first attempt, but then failed twice at 143 kg. Sahakyan was third after the snatch, 2 kg behind Turkey's Kaan Kahriman and 1 kg behind Italy's Sergio Massidda. In the clean and jerk, Sahakyan waited for Kahriman to complete all three attempts and finish with a total of 310 kg (142+168), then lifted 171 kg on the first attempt to win the clean & jerk and total gold medals. He had one more attempt at 173 kg but failed and finished the competition. Sahakyan had a total of 311 kg, 9 kg less than last year in Yerevan. Another Turkish athlete, Ferdi Hardal, finished second in the clean & jerk and third in the total.