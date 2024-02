The Greco-Roman wrestlers have completed their competition at the 2024 European Wrestling Championships in Bucharest, Romania.

The competition ended with the triumph of Armenia's legendary Artur Aleksanyan in the 97 kg category. He won the seventh European title of his career, defeating Magomed Murtazaliev (AIN) 6-3 in the final. Aleksanyan has already booked his ticket to Paris and will be looking to win his second Olympic gold in August. Kiril Milov (Bulgaria) and Abubakar Khaslakanou (AIN) won their bouts for the bronze medal.

The other two gold medals in the Olympic weight categories went to Azerbaijani wrestlers. 21-year-old Hasrat Jafarov won his second European title in the 67 kg category, defeating Ruslan Bichurin (AIN) 8-5 in the final. The bronze medals went to Abu Amaev (Bulgaria) and Murat Firat (Turkey).

Hasrat Jafarov © UWW

Nijat Mammadli defeated Victor Ciobanu (Moldova) 8-3 in the final of the -60 kg category. While Jafarov has already qualified for Paris 2024, Mammadli still has to go through the qualifying tournaments. Sadyk Lalaev (AIN) and home crowd favourite Razvan Arnaut also finished on the podium.

After losing all three finals on day one, the Turkish wrestlers managed to win two gold medals on day two in the non-Olympic weight categories. Selcuk Can won his final bout against Azerbaijan's Ulvu Ganizade in the -72 kg category and Alperen Berber defeated Islam Aliev (AIN) in the -82 kg category. Narek Oganian (AIN) and Parviz Nasibov (Ukraine) finished third in the 72 kg category, while Gela Bolkvadze (Georgia) and Yaroslav Filchakov (Ukraine) took bronze in the 82 kg category.