Boxing star Gennady Golovkin has been nominated to replace Timur Kulibayev as president of Kazakhstan's National Olympic Committee, following a meeting of the organisation on 14 February.

The Independent Election Commission of the National Olympic Committee (CON) of Kazakhstan met on 14 February to discuss the nomination forms. During the meeting, the forms for the nomination of presidential candidates were reviewed.

According to the Commission's official letter to the members of the CON's General Assembly, published by Kazakhstan's Tengri Sport, "the Olympic sports federations have nominated Gennady Gennadievich Golovkin for the position of CON President".

The document adds that the gold medallist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, the swimmer Dmitry Balandin, will be nominated for the position of the representative of the national federation of Olympic sports.

Elsiyar Kanagatov, director of the National Olympic Committee's sports department, said that "organisational work is already underway. The National Olympic Committee will have its own assembly, which will have its own leadership. We are working accordingly."

The Kazakh NOC was established in February 1990. It was recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in September 1993. Timur Kulibaev has been head of the committee since 2015. The final decision will be made on 26 February. The vote will determine the name of the new President and the new composition of the Executive Board.

In addition to Golovkin, former Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Vice President for General Affairs of the Kazakh NOC Daniyar Abulgazin, Head of the Sports and Physical Culture Committee Erbol Myrzabosynov and former Head of the Sports and Physical Culture Committee Serik Sapiyev could serve as vice presidents of the NOC.

Sapiyev assured: "Of course we will face the tasks given to us. Gennady Golovkin is a good candidate for this position. There is no doubt that he is a man of sport, the face of the country. Experience is an advantage. He himself agrees, because his candidacy has already been nominated," he confirmed in an interview with Tengri Sport.

The 41-year-old's last fight was a trilogy defeat to Mexican Saul Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas in September 2022. Shortly afterwards, Golovkin relinquished his WBA, IBF and IBO middleweight world titles. Golovkin has 42 professional wins (37 by knockout).

He has two losses and one draw. American promoter Tom Loeffler, who represents Gennady Golovkin's interests, assured: "Whatever decision he makes, whether he wants to fight again or decides to hang up the gloves, we will support him 100 per cent. He is a true superstar. We don't know what's going to happen next, but if he decides to continue boxing, we will support him fully."