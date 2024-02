The Kingdom of Bahrain topped the overall standings with 15 gold medals at the seventh edition of the Arab Women's Club Tournament held in the Emirate of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Bahrain has topped the overall standings with 15 gold medals at the 7th edition of the Arab Women's Club Tournament held in the Emirate of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, from 2-12 February. The event was attended by 609 players representing 63 clubs from 15 Arab countries. They competed in 8 sports: Athletics, Archery, Table Tennis, Fencing, Basketball, Volleyball and Karate.

The Bahraini delegation honoured its flag by winning a total of 27 medals, of which 15 were gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze, placing the Kingdom of Bahrain at the top of the overall standings.

The bulk of Bahrain's performance came from the athletics mothers of the Al Ahli Club, who won 16 of the 27 medals, 10 of which were gold and the rest silver. Bahrain won gold in the 10,000m, 5,000m, 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 400m, 800m and 1,500m, as well as the 4x100m and 4x400m relays and the shot put.

Silver medals were won in the 10,000m, 100m, 400m, 200m, 1,500m and discus. Meanwhile, the Riffa Shooting Club team topped the overall and Arab supremacy rankings by winning 3 gold medals in the 10m pistol individual, 10m rifle individual and 10m rifle team events.





There was also a significant participation in archery, adding two medals (gold and bronze), with the Riffa team winning individual gold in the Olympic archery competition and bronze in the team competition. In table tennis at the Arab Games, the A'ali Club team won gold in the doubles competition, second place and silver in the team competition, and added a bronze medal in the singles competition.

Despite not winning gold, the Busaiteen Fencing Club team performed well. They won two bronze medals in the singlesand team events. The Al Ahli Club team ended their campaign in Arabia with a bronze medal in basketball after some exciting matches throughout the tournament. They defeated the team from the Saudi capital 65-57 in the third-place match at the Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation arena.





Sheikha Hessa bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Member of the Board of Directors of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, Chairperson of the Gender Equality Committee and Head of the Bahraini delegation, congratulated the Arab women on their remarkable 27 medals.

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, also congratulated Bahrain on winning first place in the 7th Arab Women's Club Championship held in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

In the same vein, Her Excellency Sheikha Dr Hessa bint Khalid Al Khalifa congratulated Her Royal Highness Princess Sabika bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of the Sovereign and President of the Supreme Council for Women, stressing that this new achievement would not have been possible without the great attention paid to the sports and youth sectors by wise leaders, and that women in sports receive special attention from His Royal Highness, who pays great attention to the female element in various fields.





She stressed that this achievement is the result of the constant attention paid to the sports movement by His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King's Representative for Humanitarian and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, to the sports movement and his constant interest in the youth and sports sector and women's sports to be a key partner in achieving achievements on an equal footing with men.

The closing ceremony was held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and President of the Sharjah Women's Club.