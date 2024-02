The President of the EOC, Spyros Capralos, and the Vice President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, had a fruitful meeting in Doha, Qatar. They took advantage of the World Aquatics Championships being held in the Asian country.

The Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships provided the backdrop for a meeting between the President of the HOC and President of the European Olympic Committees (EOC), Spyros Capralos, and Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, Vice President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, to exchange information and projects. The meeting was productive. It promoted cooperation and understanding for the improvement and development of sport. The latest developments in the Olympic Movement were among the topics analysed and studied by the two leaders for the benefit of the athletes.

The search for improvement and progress in the development of structures, projects and strategies is one of the key values of the Olympic Movement. For this reason, it is essential that the heads of the organisations meet to exchange ideas.

Spyros Capralos and Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha. HOC

Doha has been in the spotlight since 2 February with the World Aquatics Championships, which finishes on 18 February. The event brings together top athletes just five months before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The brilliant qualification of the men's 4x100 freestyle team for Paris 2024 was just one of the good news Spyros Capralos received during his time in Doha as HOC President. He is also the president of the Hellenic Olympic Committee.