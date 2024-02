The former England international and Manchester City legend was sacked as manager of Birmingham City, where he had three years left on his contract. He is in talks with Misfits Boxing to organise a fight in which he would be the main attraction.

The Daily Star and The Mirror have reported that 38-year-old former footballer Wayne Rooney, one of the stars of world football and a legend of the iconic Manchester City and the England National Team, is in talks with Misfits Boxing to step into the ring and take part in a fight. Wayne Rooney's love and passion for boxing is nothing new. Even when he was a footballer, he made it clear that he enjoyed boxing. Now it has been reported that he has recently held talks with a boxing promoter about the possibility of fighting in a future event, according to ESPN.

Wayne Rooney was sacked as Birmingham City manager in January 2023. GETTY IMAGES

Now his true potential to fight in a Misfits Boxing event is being assessed. It wouldn't be the first time that a star from another sport or field has stepped into the ring for an event, in exchange for lucrative contracts, as has been the case with YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul, millionaire businessman Joe Fournier, reality show star Idris Virgo, and social media influencer Alaena Vampira. The former footballer has remained involved in football since retiring. As well as Birmingham City in the Championship, he has managed Derby County in the second tier, another historic English team, and DC United in the MLS from 2022 to 2023.

Enjoyed filming with @GNev2, Roy, @Carra23 and @JillScottJS8 on the Stick to Football @WeAreTheOverlap podcast. Here’s a short clip from the show which is available in full next week. 🎙️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/jjfqfOSNqO — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) February 15, 2024

Misfits is not subject to the rules of the British Boxing Board of Control. He doesn't have to be a professional boxer. However, his appeal and celebrity status would be a guarantee of a big audience. Local media speculate that Ricky Hatton could be his opponent if the former footballer finally accepts Misfit's offer and decides to don the gloves.

He began his career at Everton, where he joined as a 10-year-old. He made his professional debut in 2002 after being promoted to the first team.

After two seasons, he joined Manchester United in the summer of 2004 for £25.6 million. He went on to win thirteen domestic titles (five Premier League, one FA Cup, three English League Cups and four Community Shields) and three international honours (one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Europa League and one FIFA Club World Cup).

He also holds the record for most goals scored for Manchester United with 253. Rooney's 208 Premier League goals make him the second highest scorer in the league's history. Rooney has played in three FIFA World Cups with England (2006, 2010 and 2014).