The Sultanate of Oman will host a FISU event for the first time when its capital, Muscat, hosts the 23rd FISU World University Championships Cross Country. The two-day competition, on 17-18 February, will feature six races - short and long mixed relays, 3km for women and men, 10km for women and men.

Muscat, a city of nearly 1.7 million people on the Gulf of Oman, will welcome the athletes with sunshine and temperatures of around 25C expected during the races on Saturday and Sunday. More than 200 athletes from 23 different nations are expected to compete on the course at the southern end of the Military Technological College campus.

The event will begin with the short mixed relay on Saturday morning at 9.30am local time. The second day will feature two sets of men's and women's individual races over 3km and 10km distances, with the 3km version being a new addition to the FISU World Championships Cross Country. This will add another layer of drama and excitement to the competition.

Full race schedule:

Saturday, 17 February:

9.30am: Short mixed relay.

11.00am: Long mixed relay.

Sunday, 18 February:

10.00am: Women's 3km.

10.30am: Men's 3km.

11.00am: Women's 10km.

12.00pm: Men's 10km.

Men's race two years ago in Aveiro with Moroccan athletes in first positions. FISU

Commenting on the upcoming events, FISU President Leonz Eder said: "Over the next two days you will be competing with some of the best student athletes in the world. The FISU World University Championships demand skill, athleticism, and a single-minded determination to do your best. "However, beyond the competition, FISU urges you to make the most of this moment. May you return home with memories that will last a lifetime and perhaps even some new friends from far away," he added.

Dr. Salim Al-Araimi, President of the Oman Committee for University Sport added: "Cross-country running is a true test of endurance and determination, and it is a pleasure to see so many talented young athletes gathered to showcase their skills and compete for the title of the 23rd FISU World University Champion Cross-Country Muscat 2024." All the action from both days in Muscat can be followed via the FISU.tv livestream, with updated results available on the FISU website throughout the event.