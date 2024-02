Hurdles king Grant Holloway set a new world record in the 60 metres at the US Indoor Championships in New Mexico on Friday. Holloway, the three-time 110m hurdles world champion and Olympic silver medallist, crossed the finish line in 7.27 seconds in Albuquerque. He shattered his own world record of 7.29 seconds.





🇺🇸Grant Holloway in the 60mH this season



7.37

7.35

7.39

7.32

7.27 (🌎world record)⬇️https://t.co/B8ZeFfjabk — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) February 17, 2024

The 26-year-old from Virginia, the reigning indoor world champion, had already secured a place on the US team for next month's world championships. But after his record-breaking run, he opted to skip Friday's final.

WORLD RECORD FOR GRANT HOLLOWAY 🤯



The king of the 60mH continues his 10-year win streak with a 7.27 WORLD RECORD in the prelims at #USATFIndoors 💥 pic.twitter.com/gasPw56rXu — USATF (@usatf) February 17, 2024

Holloway's world record was matched in the women's 60m hurdles. Tia Jones equalled the existing world record with a time of 7.67 seconds in her heat.

Try keeping up with Tia Jones 😤@tia_ajones clocked a 7.67 to match the world record in the women’s 60mH in. the. prelims. 🤯#USATFIndoors | #JourneyToGold pic.twitter.com/fAn2xaTPu1 — USATF (@usatf) February 17, 2024

Jones nearly matched that mark in the final, winning in 7.68sec ahead of Jasmine Jones (7.78sec) and Masai Russell (7.80sec), reports AFP.

Elsewhere on Friday, Tara Davis-Woodhall produced an impressive world-leading performance to romp home in the long jump. Davis-Woodhall soared 7.18m on her fifth jump to easily win, with Jasmine Moore second with a leap of 6.93m.

The US Indoor Championships are the team selection trials for this year's World Indoor Championships. These will be held in Glasgow from 1-3 March.