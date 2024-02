12 countries will compete in the men's category and 10 in the women's. The last qualifying event for Paris 2024 was the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, where Croatia and the United States were crowned world champions.

The USA women's team will head to Paris 2024 in search of a fourth consecutive Olympic title. The men's team from Croatia, winners of the London 2012 Olympic Games, will be looking to improve on their fifth place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Games. Serbia will be the defending Olympic champions in men's water polo.

The World Aquatics Championships in Doha served as the final stage in the qualification process for the Paris 2024 Games. The following countries will be represented at the next Olympic Games:





Men's competition (12 teams):

-Hungary.

-Greece.

-Croatia.

-Spain.

-United States.

-Australia.

-Japan.

-Romania.

-Serbia.

-Italy.

-Montenegro.

-France.



Women's competition (10 teams):

-Netherlands.

-Spain.

-Greece.

-Australia.

-Hungary.

-Italy.

-United States.

- China.

-Canada.

-France.



Tournament draw:

Men:

Group A:

Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, United States and Montenegro.

Group B:

Australia, Serbia, France, Hungary, Japan and Spain.

Composition of the groups in the men's category for Paris 2024. WORLD AQUATICS

Women:

Group A:

Hungary, Australia, Canada, China and Netherlands.

Group B:

Spain, United States, Italy, France and Greece.

Composition of the groups in the women's category for Paris 2024. WORLD AQUATICS

The Paris 2024 water polo tournament will take place from 5 to 11 August. The preliminary rounds will be played at the Saint-Denis Olympic Aquatic Centre. This permanent venue will provide opportunities for aquatic sports long after the Games are over, leaving a significant legacy for the future. Later rounds, including the finals, will be held at the Paris La Défense Arena. This is a major sports arena that will be transformed into an aquatic venue for the first time this summer.



At the draw ceremony, World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam said: "Every athlete knows that success here at the World Aquatics Championships is the golden ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. We look forward to a global celebration of the sport, with fans filling the venues and tuning in to witness the world's best aquatic athletes. I am grateful for the excellent cooperation with the Paris 2024 Organising Committee and look forward to seeing the sporting excellence on the world stage this summer.

Picture from the men's final Italy vs Croatia in Doha. GETTY IMAGES

Paris 2024 Sport Director Aurélie Merle was also present. "The result of the draw for the Olympic tournament makes us look forward to Paris 2024 more than ever! We are working every day with World Aquatics to give them the best conditions to perform," said Merle, "The water polo players now know their future opponents and both the Centre Aquatique and the Paris La Défense Arena will be ready to welcome them in an exceptional atmosphere. We can't wait!," she concluded.