Skate Canada has formally announced its appeal against the International Skating Union's decision to award Russia the bronze medal in team figure skating at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite one of its skaters being sanctioned for doping.

In a statement released on Friday, Skate Canada said it is working with the Canadian Olympic Committee and athletes from Canada's 2022 figure skating team, which finished fourth, to file the appeal. Members of the Canadian team entry in Beijing included Schizas, Piper Gilles, Paul Poirier, Kirsten Moore-Towers, Michael Marinaro, Eric Radford, Vanessa James and Roman Sadovsky, a last-minute replacement for Keegan Messing.

De concert avec les athlètes 🇨🇦 de l'épreuve par équipe de ⛸️ aux Jeux olympiques de #Beijing2022 et le COC, Patinage Canada a pris la décision d'interjeter officiellement appel de la décision de l'ISU concernant la médaille de 🥉.



Détails ⤵️ https://t.co/J75l0yG93K — Skate Canada / Patinage Canada (@SkateCanada) February 16, 2024

The Russian team won gold in Beijing, but the revelation that skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication in a pre-Games sample led to them being disqualified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on 29 January. Following the CAS decision, the ISU upgraded the USA to gold and Japan to silver. However, instead of moving Canada from fourth to third, the ISU awarded bronze to Russia.

ISU Statement - Decision of CAS - Kamila Valieva (ROC)



Read the full statement here:https://t.co/pasuZd4503 pic.twitter.com/SVHzc2ch9T — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) January 30, 2024

The ISU has published revised rankings for the competition. Russia still leads Canada by one point after Valieva's maximum 10 points from each of her two events were deducted. However, no additional points were awarded to the other teams that finished below them.

Back to the 80s! 🕺🌟



Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier 🇨🇦 dance to the lead in the Rhythm Dance at #4ContsFigure #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/i72sDSBlKE — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) February 2, 2024

On Friday, Skate Canada said it disagrees with the ISU's decision and believes an independent review will provide clarity on the matter. "Our appeal is rooted in a commitment to fairness, transparency, and the integrity of the sport," the governing body said. "Skate Canada believes that it is critical to the integrity of competitive figure skating that rules and regulations are applied consistently and fairly.

"We respect the decisions made by the ISU, but we disagree with the conclusion they have reached and believe that an independent review will provide much needed clarity for all parties involved.

"As we pursue this appeal, we wish want to express our full support and admiration for the gold and silver medallists from the United States of America and Japan. Their hard work, dedication, and exceptional performances deserve to be recognised, and we hope that they receive their well-deserved medals. We appreciate the support of the skating community as we pursue this matter further," Skate Canada concluded.