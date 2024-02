The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) announced the news on Sunday. The news came after the IOC had sent a letter. The IOC preferred to "follow the established rules". The 45-year-old Filipino champion had hoped for a "universal" slot. However, there is a rule that prevents boxers over the age of 40 from competing in the Olympic Games.

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao's bid for the Paris Olympics (26 July to 11 August) has been rejected by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The head of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) made the announcement on Sunday. The Philippines' highest governing body had sent a "special request" from Manila for October 2023 so that the 45-year-old eight-division world champion, who has won numerous world titles in six different weight divisions, could don the gloves again despite his retirement and take part in the 2024 Games in Paris. However, there is a strict rule that no boxer over the age of 40 can compete in the Olympic Games.

On Sunday, the president of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), Abraham Tolentino, told AFP that the request had been rejected and that the IOC had preferred to stick to its "rules". The POC had hoped that Pacquiao would be granted a "universality slot", which is reserved for athletes from countries that have difficulty qualifying for the Olympics. The IOC pointed out that there are nine slots for boxing at the Paris Olympics, five in the women's category and four in the men's. Tolentino, who admitted that he had to "follow the rules set by the IOC", added that "he could have finished on the podium or become country's first Olympic boxing gold medallist" in Olympic boxing.

Pacquiao, who retired from professional boxing in 2021 in order to run for president of the Philippines, will therefore be unable to compete in the Olympics for the first time. Pacquiao himself told AFP last October that he was not "too old" to compete against younger boxers. "I feel like I'm 30 or 28," he said.

The IOC informed the POC that it had already sent the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and boxing federations the classification system for the Paris Games, including the rule setting the age limit at 40. Pacquiao will not be able to compete in Paris 2024 because the NOCs, which had an average of more than eight athletes per sport or event at the last two Olympic Games (Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020), cannot be governed by the universal rule.

The attraction created by the possibility of seeing the 45-year-old Filipino champion at the Olympics was enormous. In the Philippines, Pacquiao is more than just a symbol. In recent months, the boxer had posted some of his training sessions on his social media accounts, revealing his state of form and motivation, but the IOC made no exceptions. It simply followed the rules.

"He was ranked by The Ring magazine as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers and one of the best in history. Renowned promoter Bob Arum said: "Pacquiao is the best boxer I've ever seen. Ali is one of them. He was voted Boxer of the Decade by the WBC.

He is the only boxer to have won nine world titles in eight different weight classes: World Boxing Council flyweight, International Boxing Federation super bantamweight, The Ring featherweight, WBC super featherweight and lightweight, The Ring super lightweight, welterweight (twice), WBO super welterweight and WBA super welterweight.

He announced his retirement on Saturday, 9 April 2016. He retired after beating Timothy Bradley. Pacquiao came out of retirement on 5 November 2016 to face welterweight world champion Jessie Vargas. He defeated Vargas.

After learning of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to reject his special request to compete in Paris 2024, Manny Pacquiao expressed his feelings on Monday. "Although I am very saddened and disappointed, I understand and accept the age limit rules," Pacquiao said in a statement. Pacquiao has 25 years of experience in boxing. At the age of 45, it was important for him to make his Olympic debut.

However, Pacquiao said he will continue to support and encourage Filipino athletes competing in the Olympics. He stressed that despite his retirement, he intends to "bring pride and honour to my country in the boxing ring in the near future". An aide to Pacquiao confirmed to reporters on Monday, as reported by AFP, that Pacquiao will fight Thai kickboxer Buakaw Banchamek in an exhibition bout in Bangkok on the 20th of April. The aide said: "The fight against Muay Thai great Buakaw will be conducted under international boxing rules.