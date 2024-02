Azerbaijan topped the medals table at the Judo Baku Grand Slam 2024. They won eight medals, including three golds. The final gold medal for the hosts was won by Murad Fatiyev in the men's -90kg, who defeated top seed Krisztian Toth in the final.

Another Azerbaijani judoka, Dzhamal Gamzatkhanov, lost his final bout in the men's +100 kg category to Valeriy Endovitsky (Individual Neutral Athlete).

Azerbaijan's Murad Fatiyev won gold in the -90kg category. IJF

Three other top seeds left Baku with gold medals. Guusje Steenhujs of the Netherlands, third a week ago in Paris, took gold in the women's +78 kg, France's Romaine Dicko won her second Grand Slam title in a week in the women's +78 kg and Georgia's Ilia Sulamanidze was the best in Baku in the men's +100kg for the second year in a row.

All medallist by weight categories

Women's -78 kg:

1. Guusje Steenhuis (Netherlands).

2. Yuliia Kurchenko (Ukraine).

3. Anna Monta Olek (Germany).

3. Yelyzaveta Lytvynenko (Ukraine).

Women's +78 kg:

1. Romane Dicko (France).

2. Asya Tavano (Italy).

3. Marit Kamps (Netherlands).

3. Elis Startseva (Individual Neutral Athlete).

Men's -90 kg:

1. Murad Fatiyev (Azerbaijan).

2. Krisztian Toth (Hungary).

3. Ivaylo Ivanov (Bulgaria).

3. Vugar Talibov (Azerbaijan).

Men's -100 kg:

1. Ilia Sulamanidze (Georgia).

2. Piotr Kuczera (Poland).

3. Michael Korrel (Netherlands).

3. Niiaz Bilalov (Individual Neutral Athlete).

Men's +100 kg:

1. Valeriy Endovitskiy (Individual Neutral Athlete).

2. Dzhamal Gamzatkhanov (Azerbaijan).

3. Jelle Snippe (Netherlands).

3. Jur Spijkers (Netherlands).