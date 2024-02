Brice Daumin has been appointed CEO of DAZN Group, the world's leading sports streaming service. He will lead the company's growth strategy based on a customer-centric approach and partnership relationships.

Daumin will oversee DAZN's growth strategy in France. He brings with him more than 25 years of experience and knowledge of the French media and telecommunications industry. Following the launch of DAZN in August 2023, this move further underlines DAZN's commitment to France.

DAZN offers French subscribers the best in combat sports, including a weekly schedule of quality boxing and MMA with the Professional Fighters League and PFL Europe. Fans can enjoy major PPV boxing line-ups such as 'Day of Reckoning' featuring Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, as well as world-class fighters such as Francis Ngannou and Cédric Doumbé.

📺 #Medias



La plateforme DAZN annonce la nomination de Brice Daumin comme directeur général France.



Il était jusqu'en octobre dernier directeur général de Canal+ Suisse !



(@RomColas) pic.twitter.com/VqlgVfu2w1 — Monascope7 (@Monascope7) February 19, 2024

DAZN has also expanded from boxing into football. DAZN offers its customers premium football content, including Ligue 1 Uber Eats and the UEFA Women's Champions League.

To contribute to this growth, DAZN has implemented a distribution strategy and signed agreements with major telecom and cable operators to ensure that French sports fans have maximum access to DAZN's compelling catalogue of premium live sports content, magazine programmes, archives and other sports entertainment products.

DAZN is the world's leading sports streaming service. GETTY IMAGES

As the new CEO for France and Switzerland, Daumin will report directly to Alice Mascia. Alice Mascia's responsibilities include Group Chief Marketing Officer and CEO DACH.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: "DAZN's global sports offering expanded into France last year. We are delighted that Brice Daumin has joined our team to help us grow in this developing market. Brice will play a key role in our long-term development in France. He brings a wealth of experience in our strategic imperatives of customer focus, commercial development and sales."

"This appointment demonstrates DAZN's commitment to France. We look forward to continuing to grow in this exciting sports entertainment market," remarked the company.

DAZN is making a significant commitment to the best in boxing. GETTY IMAGES

Brice Daumin, CEO of DAZN France, added: "This was an easy decision for me. DAZN has already proven its offering across Europe with operations in Belgium, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain. Working with major rights holders both locally and globally, DAZN offers a fantastic service that appeals to fans and rights holders alike.

Especially when you consider the growing range of sports entertainment products DAZN is creating: e-commerce, ticketing, social experiences and gaming, the opportunities for further growth in France are clear. The French sports fan is ready for a new experience. DAZN will deliver.