The Sharjah Club women's athletics team won 24 medals during their participation in the Children's Athletics Festival organised by the Athletics Federation of Abu Dhabi Athletics Club, which included clubs from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Dibba Al-Hisn and Al-Bataih.





Sharjah Club won 24 medals in their participation in the Children's Athletics Festival organised by the Athletics Association of Abu Dhabi Athletics Club. The list of athletes from the Sharjah Women's Athletics Club who participated in the festival included 19 athletes whose results translated into 6 gold medals.

The winners were Maria Fahd in the high jump, Fatima Jasim in the 50 metres, Maitha Khaled in the long jump, Hamda Jasim in the 500 metres, and Sara Al-Bardan, who had an outstanding performance by taking first place in the shot put and hammer throw.

The club's youth team also achieved a commendable 15 second places. Reem Mohammed won two silvers in the high jump and long jump, as did Shaluwi Reilly in the 50m and long jump. Reem Emad also secured 2 silvers in shot put and hammer throw.



There were also outstanding performances from Maria Fahd in the 50m and Fouaaghi Hamid in the 500m, who both won silver medals, as well as Deema Mohammed in the long jump. Maitha Khaled won hers in the 50m, as did Mera Jasim in the 500m and Rahaf Al-Husani in the hammer throw.

Also on the podium were Reem Badr in the shot put, one for Maryam Badr in the hammer throw and one for the 4x50m relay team. There were three bronze medals for the 4x50m relay team and one each for Deema Mohammed in the 50m and Rahaf Al-Husani in the shot put.

Sharjah Club Women's Athletics Team Manager Marwa Al-Jasmi said that the participation in the Abu Dhabi Children's Festival was beneficial and positive, where the club's young players achieved positive results and showed their preparation to be future outstanding athletes representing both the club and national teams in their upcoming journey in athletics.