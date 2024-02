Czech star Martin Cervenka gave his thoughts on the Global Baseball Games Series, which will culminate in Japan on 6-7 March 2024, saying that Osaka will see good baseball and competitive games.

Czech catcher Martin Cervenka is not only preparing for the Global Baseball Games Series in March from a purely sporting point of view, but he has also taken the time to analyse the teams that will be competing in Japan from 6 March. "I looked at the Japanese roster and I think they are an excellent team. At the same time, we are an experienced team," said the Czech star, who signed for the Cleveland Indians (now the Guardians) in the US state of Ohio in 2009 (although he made his professional debut in 2011).

After a 10-year career in the United States, the receiver will be part of the squad in Japan. The career of one of Europe's most experienced players, who played 617 games in Minor League Baseball for the Indians and Baltimore Orioles until the 2021 season, makes him a more than authoritative voice to comment on the tournament to be held in Japan. The 31-year-old has also made 84 appearances at Triple-A level. As a catcher, he has made 462 appearances and in 2018 hit 15 home runs at Double-A level.

Martin Cervenka #79 of the Baltimore Orioles poses on 2019. GETTY IMAGES

Cervenka joins three other Czech players (pitcher Martin Schneider, infielder Martin Muzik and outfielder Marek Chlup) on Team Europe's roster for the World Baseball Games, the Carnext Samurai Japan Series, scheduled for 6-7 March in Osaka, Japan.

"Thanks to professional baseball and all the years I played in the United States, I have another level of experience. They don't see me as different because the level of talent in the Czech national team is high. The young guys just need more opportunities and playing time and they will be better than me," he said.

"My father was a coach. He grew up playing softball and baseball. My older brother and I grew up around the game," commented Cervenka, one of the best players the European squad will ever have.

He still gets excited when he remembers going to the United States after being approached by the Indians. "They made a dream come true. Just getting the offer made me very proud. The Indians let me finish high school and gave me a chance. I'm grateful for that. I've always loved baseball. I never saw it as hard work and I still enjoy everything about the game. Mentally it's hard to stay focused every day, but for me the love of the game helped me enjoy every moment. I even enjoyed the fights."

The Czech Republic surprised the world in 2023. "One of the most important moments in the history of Czech baseball was qualifying for the World Baseball Classic in Regensburg, Germany. We knew we had good talent and it was just a matter of coming together. Everything we did went in our way. We gave 100 per cent. In Tokyo, we really appreciated the support of the fans. Showing the world that we can compete with the best made us proud.

In the 2015 Global Baseball Games series, there was only one player from the Czech Republic on the roster, first baseman Jakub Sladek, who also had professional experience (Philadelphia Phillies). This time there are four, with the added bonus of having national coach Pavel Chadim on the coaching staff.

Speaking specifically about the two games in Osaka, he said: "I have watched the Japanese and they look like an excellent team. At the same time, we have a lot of players with minor-league experience and a few with major-league experience. We are also an experienced team.

As for the quality of the participants and what he expects from the matches, he was not shy about giving details. "In Osaka you're going to see good baseball and competitive games. I hope to go out there and do my best. If we give 100 per cent on the field, we'll be happy no matter what the result is".

"The next World Baseball Classic, in 2026, I think. I hope I'm still be at the level to make the national team. I'll be 32 this year and I still want to play. It's harder now because I have a day job and I want to make sure I'm in shape to give 100 per cent on the field. I want to play as long as I can, as long as I can compete, but you'll definitely see me on the pitch for the next two or three years," he added.