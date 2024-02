Andreas Brehme, who scored Germany's penalty in the tense 1990 World Cup final against Argentina, has died of a heart attack at the age of 63.

"Andreas Brehme, who had the courage to take the penalty kick against Argentina in the 1990 World Cup and score for his country (then West Germany), has died at the age of 63," said Bayern Munich, the club he played for between 1986 and 1988. "FC Bayern is deeply shocked by the sudden death of Andreas Brehme," the club said in a statement.

"We will always keep Andreas Brehme in our hearts. As a world champion and as a very special person," the Bavarian club added. A versatile left-back, Brehme spent two seasons with Bayern Munich between 1986 and 1988. His professional career has also included spells with Saarbrücken, Kaiserslautern, Inter Milan and Real Zaragoza.

He made 86 appearances for his country, scoring eight goals, the most famous of which was an 85th-minute penalty against Argentina at the Olympic Stadium in Rome that gave West Germany their third World Cup title.

That penalty was famous not only because it won the game for the Germans, but also because it was saved by the great revelation and figure of the World Cup, Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Goycochea, who had taken Maradona's team to the semi-finals and the final (saving penalties against Yugoslavia and Italy).

The likes of Jürgen Klinsmann and Lothar Matthaus missed the spot-kick, which was brilliantly taken by Andreas Brehme, who scored the most important goal of his life in Rome's Olympic Stadium.

Andreas Brehme scored a historic goal for Germany. GETTY IMAGES

Kaiserslautern, where he spent 10 seasons in two spells, winning the Bundesliga and the German Cup, said the club would "honour his memory. A great player, a true Interista." "Ciao Andy, forever a legend," expressed the Italian giants, where Brehme played alongside fellow German internationals Juergen Klinsmann and Lothar Matthaus.

The Nerazzurri said their players would wear black armbands in honour of Brehme during their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid later on Tuesday. Brehme's death comes shortly after that of another German football legend, Franz Beckenbauer, last month. Beckenbauer was on the bench when West Germany won the 1990 World Cup.

"Unfortunately, the sad news doesn't stop. It is very, very sad for German football and especially for us, the 1990 world champions," said Pierre Littbarski, who won the 1990 World Cup with Brehme.