The best result for the national team was achieved by Nikita Simonov, who finished sixth on rings at the competition held from 15-18 February. The city of Cottbus in Germany will host the next major World Cup event from 22-25 February.

The year 2024 begins with the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in mind. Last week's World Cup in Cairo, Egypt from 15-18 February was one of the first events. Five gymnasts from the Azerbaijan national team took part in the competition. Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Rasul Ahmadzade, Mansum Safarov in the men's category and Nazenin Teymurova in the women's. The best result for Azerbaijan was achieved by Nikita Simonov.

Simonov's performance was remarkable. He finished third in the qualifying round in the rings modality, a brilliant result considering the overall level of the competitors. Simonov then managed to finish sixth in the final with a score of 14.433.

Nikita Simonov during the 2022 European Championship. GETTY IMAGES

In contrast, Ivan Tikhonov finished 21st on parallel bars, 25th on vault and 46th on pommel horse. The versatile gymnast performed correctly on all three elements. He combined strength, flexibility and concentration.

It was Rasul Ahmadzade's World Championships debut and the pressure and nerves were understandable. However, Ahmadzade made the most of his transition to the highest level of world gymnastics. He finished 44th on the floor exercise, 47th on the parallel bars and 48th on the vault. Another demonstration of power, speed and synchronisation.

Nikita Simonov shone at the World Cup trials in Cairo. GETTY IMAGES

Mansum Safarov finished 42nd on parallel bars and 52nd on floor exercise. Nazenin Teymurova represented the women's team. It was another opportunity to gain experience among the world's best. Teymurova competed in two events. She finished 33rd on floor and 39th on trampoline.

The Azerbaijan national team is already preparing for another World Cup event, this time in Europe, from 22-25 February in the city of Cottbus, Germany.