Brazilian taekwondo kyorugi athletes were the best at the Canada Open a week ago, and they did the same at the US Open, which took place from 16-18 February.

Giovanni de Moraes (+54kg), Luis Aquino (+58kg) and Gabriel Ramos (+63kg) won gold medals in the men's event, while Raiany Pereira (+73kg) was the best on the women's side. The USA finished second in the team competition. Jonathan Healy was named the best athlete of the tournament, winning the gold medal in the men's +87 kg. USA's biggest Olympic hope CJ Nicholas was stopped in the semi-finals of the men's -80kg and went home with the bronze medal.

Podium in the men's +87 kg with tournament MVP Jonathan Healy at the top. PATU

Turkey were in the USA with some star names and they won two gold medals. 2023 World Champions Merve Kavurat (+53 kg) and Nafia Kus (+73 kg) were the best women, former European Champion Emre Atesli was third in the men's +87 kg. Turkey and Australia shared third place in the team event.

Former world runner-up Javier Perez (Spain) won the men's -68 kg title, while Korea's Geon-Woo Seo took the gold medal in the men's -80 kg. Former world champion Daniela Souza of Mexico was the best in the women's -49 kg. Former Iranian, now representing the Refugee Athletes' Team, Rio 2016 bronze medallist Kimia Alizadeh dominated the women's -57kg.

Other gold medallists at the 2024 US Open:

-Women's -48kg: Bianca Motta (Australia).

-Women's -62kg: Nadja Tesic (Serbia).

-Women's -67kg: Anastasija Zolotic (USA).

-Men -74 kg: Christ Seri (Kot Divuar).

-Men -87 kg: Moises Hernandes (Dominican Republic).