The Bahrain Paralympic Committee held its first board meeting of the year to review the committee's achievements and plan for the future. In addition, Thursday 22 February has been declared Sports Day. Facilities will be provided to enable participation in the planned events.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Daij Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee, chaired the first meeting of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee 2024 Board of Directors. The Board members reviewed the achievements of the Committee. They also discussed future plans. He praised the role of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee in achieving its strategic goals by winning a large number of medals in various competitions and events. The aim is to improve the efficiency and skills of the national staff.

He also stressed the importance of achieving sporting milestones and raising awareness in society about the importance of people with disabilities. Bahrain is very committed to this. All of this has put Bahrain on the global map of the Paralympic Games. It has also helped to strengthen the Kingdom's position as a global capital of youth and sport.

The meeting of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee met to plan for the future. GETTY IMAGES

The President of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee highlighted the importance of Bahrain Sports Day for 2024. Following a decision by the ministers, Sports Day will be declared a half-day working day on Thursday 22 February in all ministries, authorities and government entities to encourage participation in Sports Day events.

The meeting also discussed the 2024 Strategic Plan. The plan aims to position Bahrain as a global destination for hosting sporting events and as the capital of Paralympic sport. There was also time to approve the Administrative Report and the Financial Report of Income and Expenditure for the year 2023.

The Bahrain Paralympic Committee highlighted the significant sporting achievements. GETTY IMAGES

The external auditors, Talal Abu Ghazaleh & Co, praised the Bahrain Paralympic Committee, describing it as one of the most outstanding sports committees in financial matters and highlighting its level of accuracy and transparency.

At the end of the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Daij Al Khalifa thanked the Bahrain Paralympic Committee for its efforts. He expressed his confidence in its ability to achieve more success in the future. He stressed the need for support from partners and government and private entities to strengthen Paralympic sport and raise the profile of athletes with disabilities.