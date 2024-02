The International Committee of the Mediterranean Games (ICMG), the Municipality of Portimão, the Municipality of Lagoa and the Portuguese Olympic Committee (COP) have signed the contract for the organisation of the 4th edition of the Mediterranean Beach Games 2027 from 11 to 17 September 2027.

The news that these Algarve municipalities will host the next edition of the Mediterranean Beach Games was announced in September during the ICMG General Assembly in Heraklion, Crete, but the final contract has now been signed in Portugal. "The aim is to organise the best Mediterranean Beach Games in history, in Portimão and Lagoa. This is a regional challenge with national ambition and international promotion," said José Manuel Araújo, Secretary General of the COP. The President of the ICMG, Davide Tizzano, noted: "I am sure that the 2927 Mediterranean Games in Portimão and Lagoa will be the best, because you have passion, knowledge and great hospitality. I know that some strong federations are supporting you and the location is wonderful".





For Luís Encarnação, President of the Municipality of Lagoa, it is "a great pride and honour to share this challenge with Portimão. We are at your disposal to achieve this goal of organising the best Mediterranean Beach Games ever. It is important that, through sport, that we bring people to our territories and show them our ability to welcome them." Isilda Gomes, President of Portimão Municipal Council, remarked: "This is a great event that deserves to be communicated to all the Portuguese people. I sincerely believe that we will have excellent sporting results at these Mediterranean Games."

"We have excellent hotels, we have excellent beaches and we have an excellent river. It is also an opportunity to promote Portugal. This was a challenge that we had to take up," she added.

Portugal has some of the best beaches in the Mediterranean. CIJM

Also present at the signing of the contract were Mr Iakovos Filippousis, Secretary of the ICMG, Mr Ilias Dalainas, President of the Coordination Commission for Portimão and Lagoa, representatives of the sports federations that will be taking part in the competition, and Mr José Costa, Secretary General of the Olympic Athletes Commission.

The Games will be held at Praia da Rocha and Praia Alvor (Portimão), Praia Grande de Ferragudo (Lagoa) and on the River Arade, which links the two municipalities.