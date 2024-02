AXS and CTS EVENTIM have been appointed as the Official Ticketing Service Providers for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles 2028 (LA28) has reached an agreement with two major companies to market tickets for the thirty-fourth Summer Olympic Games of the modern era: AXS, a leader in sports and live entertainment ticketing, and CTS EVENTIM, a leading international ticketing and entertainment services provider. The agreement with LA28 will see the two companies join forces to form a joint venture that will combine their technological expertise and considerable marketing resources to promote, sell and distribute LA28 tickets worldwide.

For marketing purposes, they will use existing online sites (axs.com and eventim.com) for the global distribution of tickets for the Games, which will also be sold through LA28's own website. AXS is a leading ticketing company and will bring its leading consumer facing technologies, extensive marketing capabilities and ticket distribution network to the partnership.

CTS EVENTIM's high-performance technology has reliably managed Olympic ticket sales on several occasions over the past two decades, including Turin 2006, Sochi 2014, Rio 2016 and is planned for Paris 2024..

Make some noise for the official Ticket Service Provider for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games: @AXS & @Eventim! 🗣️



Learn more: https://t.co/jjipzzQ3w5#LA28 — LA28 (@LA28) February 21, 2024

For the 2028 Games in California, the partners are committed to delivering an unparalleled consumer experience with a secure, protected and fully digital ticketing solution. Together, they have teams of seasoned ticketing professionals and extensive experience in managing and distributing tickets for major sporting events.

"AXS' strong presence in North America and CTS EVENTIM's track record of success at the Games will provide a world-class platform that will redefine ticketing for live sporting events," said LA28 Chairman and President Casey Wasserman.

"With AXS and CTS EVENTIM, the LA28 Games will provide an accessible and seamless experience for Angelenos and sports fans from around the world," he concluded.

Dan Beckerman, President and CEO of AEG, commented: "We are delighted that LA28 has selected our joint ticketing platform, AXS and CTS EVENTIM, as the Official Ticketing Service Provider for the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. Our combined expertise and commitment to innovation and a fan-centric experience will enable fans from around the world to easily purchase, transfer and authenticate their tickets.

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM: "As a company with two decades of experience in Olympic ticketing and a passion for live experiences, we are honoured that our technology and services will help bring fans to the incredible event that the LA28 Committee is organising. We are also delighted to be working with our friends at AXS and look forward to playing our part in making 2028 an unforgettable Games."

Interested to learn more about when #LA28 tickets will go on sale?



Sign up now ➡️ https://t.co/MI7eKUX5OT pic.twitter.com/HhXzCMG5Tt — LA28 (@LA28) February 21, 2024

Bryan Perez, President and CEO of AXS: "Los Angeles is our hometown and we couldn't be more proud. The Olympic and Paralympic Games are the world's premier sporting events and today's announcement reflects AXS' long-term commitment to providing the best ticketing experience for the sports and entertainment industry. Together with our colleagues at CTS EVENTIM, we are grateful for LA28's vision and partnership to deliver a next-generation ticketing experience for fans around the world."

Greg Klippert, CEO of EVENTIM USA: "The LA28 Games also provide a unique opportunity for EVENTIM USA to demonstrate our expertise and advanced systems in a highly visible environment in the United States. We look forward to working with our partners at AXS to showcase our ability to deliver a superior customer experience."

AXS is a global ticketing platform that provides leading ticketing, marketing and data technology in a single platform to clients of all sizes and types, from the most intimate music clubs to world-class sporting events. AXS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AEG, is the ticketing partner for more than 500 premier venues, sports teams and promoters in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

CTS EVENTIM is the leading ticketing service provider in Europe and the second largest in the world. More than 300 million tickets are marketed annually through its systems - via physical box offices and mobile/online portals. According to Pollstar's 2023 global rankings, EVENTIM Group is the second largest promoter in the world. In 2023, the group generated revenues of EUR 2.4 billion in more than 25 countries.