Hundreds of people gathered Thursday for a march to pay an emotional tribute to Kelvin Kiptum from Eldoret to his native village a day before his funeral. The record-holder was a reference for the athletics world. It expects Kenya’s President William Ruto and World athletics head Sebastian Coe will be at the funeral on Friday.

Kenya and the Athletics world continue to pay tribute to marathon star Kelvin Kiptum. On Thursday, a day before the funeral, hundreds of people wanted to accompany Kiptum's casket, adorned with flowers. Was transported in a funeral car from Eldoret to his home village for burial. Some onlookers observed in quiet contemplation, while others filled the air with hymns. Earlier this month, Kiptum, 24, along with his coach Gervais Hakizimana, tragically lost their lives in a car accident in the Rift Valley. The accident occurred when Kiptum lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a collision with a tree. According to the pathologist's report, Kiptum succumbed to head injuries sustained in the crash.

Mary Kangongo, his mother, and Asenath Rotich, his widow, sobbed uncontrollably at the mortuary while the wooden casket was placed into the black hearse.

And these are some of the last moments of kelvin kiptum

“It is difficult to accept this happened, is a big void in Kenyan athletics,” said Athletics Kenya executive committee member Barnaba Korir. Everyone had emotional words for the figure of Kelvin Kiptum.

“We lost so many athletes here in Iten, but Kiptum's death has hit everyone hard," local sports official Purity Koima said. “Kelvin, you achieved greatness and inspired us all,” Sebastian Coe said in on X last week.

Hakizimana, Kiptum's coach since 2019, was buried in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, on Wednesday. Kelvin will be buried tomorrow, Friday 23, with Kenya’s President William Ruto and World athletics head Sebastian Coe attending the funeral. Kiptum became the only man to run a sub-2:00:35 marathon in Chicago last October, beating Eliud Kipchoge's previous record by 34 seconds. The 24-year-old father of two had recently revealed his ambition to break the legendary two-hour barrier in Rotterdam in April.

The young athlete had competed in only three marathons, recorded three of the all-time fastest seven times for the event, and was the favourite to take gold in Paris 2024.