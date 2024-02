The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has started a new educational programme on its Anti-Doping Education and Learning (ADEL) platform. It is aimed at athletes, guides (for visually impaired athletes) and coaches who are planning to participate in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

WADA, in partnership with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), has created "ADEL for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games." This initiative underscores their ongoing commitment to work together to educate and support athletes and coaches in preparation for the Games. This commitment is in line with WADA's International Standard for Education (ISE).

The course will explain anti-doping rules, procedures, and requirements, including how to test medications and apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE), how to provide Whereabouts information and information on athletes' rights and responsibilities during the Paris 2024 testing process.

The course will also enable athletes, coaches and support staff to provide key information, such as important dates and which organisation is responsible for them during the Games period. "WADA is grateful to the IPC for working with us to develop this educational solution for Anti-Doping Organisations (ADOs) to use as part of their pre-Games education efforts. We share a common goal of ensuring that all Paralympic athletes, and those who support them are educated on anti-doping issues before they arrive in Paris," said Amanda Hudson, WADA Director of Education.

We just launched a new e-learning course, 'ADEL for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games,' in collaboration with the International Paralympic Committee. Aimed at athletes, coaches, and guides for visually impaired athletes attending the Paris 2024 #Paralympics, the course covers… pic.twitter.com/XFGA9QiZVs — WADA (@wada_ama) February 21, 2024

"We encourage all ADOs who are considering sending teams to the Paralympic Games to invest their time in training their national teams and to play their part in protecting both their national reputation and the integrity of the Games," she added.

Jude Ellis, IPC Head of Anti-Doping, stressed: "The IPC is committed to clean, fair and competitive sport for athletes. We support the principle of Education First, where an athlete's first experience of anti-doping is through education (not testing), so we strongly encourage National Paralympic Committees to work with their National or Regional Anti-Doping Organisations to ensure that athletes, coaches, and other support personnel are properly educated prior to the Games."

The course, currently available in English and French, awards a certificate to those who score 80% or above. It has been adapted to accommodate visually impaired athletes by allowing compatibility with screen readers. WADA said in the statement that the Spanish version is in progress and will soon be available on ADEL.