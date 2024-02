Members of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) can now nominate candidates for the 2024 edition of the FISU Volunteer Leaders Academy (FVLA).

The FVLA opportunity is open to university students aged between 18 and 25 years of age by 31 December 2024 (i.e. born between 1 January 1999 and 31 December 2006) who demonstrate a genuine interest and commitment to university sport and to sporting, cultural and social life. FISU member federations can nominate their candidates and submit the registrations via the FISU Online Accreditation System (OAS) on the FISU website until 13 April 2024.After participating in the FVLA, the participants will be appointed as the FISU Student Ambassadors for the 2024/2025 academic year, representing the nominated federation.

Selected participants from around the world will first attend an introductory session, which will be held online on 24th of June this year, where they will be introduced to the events, activities, and leadership of the International University Sports Federation. The main session will take place on 13 and 14 of September.

Selected participants will first attend an introductory session. FISU

The nominated candidates will be tasked with creating individual action plans, to plan and implement relevant and specific activities together with NUSF or CUSF to support the development of university sport in their home country or continent. The FVLA educational programme traditionally includes an introduction to FISU: its history, structure, sporting and educational events, and other activities; workshops on volunteer management at sporting events; development of the FISU Student Ambassadors programme; preparations for IDUS 2024; studies and workshops on media and communication; sporting and cultural events; and lectures by representatives of the international organisations responsible for major sporting and cultural events.

The FISU Volunteer Leaders Academy aims to create an international platform to train future FISU Student Ambassadors to promote the values of university sport and to support their respective NUSF/CUSF in the implementation of international, national and local projects and activities.