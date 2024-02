The world champions defeated the Netherlands 3-0 in their semi-final in Seville on Friday. In the other semi-final, France (qualified for the Games as hosts), beat Germany, who will play the Netherlands for the remaining ticket.

The Spanish women's team didn't waste any time and lived up to expectations with a 3-0 win over the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the Nations Cup. The match was played in front of 21,856 fans at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, and hosts Spain booked a place at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The other semi-final of the competition was also played as France qualified as hosts by defeating Germany. This means that Spain and France have already booked their tickets for Paris 2024. The winner of the third-place match between Germany and the Netherlands will also qualify for the Olympic Games.

It was Jenni Hermoso who opened the scoring in the semi-final in Seville. She scored Spain's first goal. It came at a crucial moment in the game, as it came in the 43rd minute, just before half-time, when she took advantage of a good pass from Aitana Bonmati.

Hermoso was back in the limelight, just as she was when she returned to competition following the case that shocked the world involving the forced kiss of sacked Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales. She left in the summer, after Spain had won the World Cup. She returned in October and scored on her return.

The match in Seville was to be an easy one for Spain. Two minutes after Hermoso's goal, Bonmati scored the second, latching onto Mariona Caldentey's cross from the left. The Netherlands didn't respond and the final whistle was blown in the 77th minute. Spain have now lost just twice in their last 20 matches and now has the sights set on Paris 2024.

Kadidiatou Diani's goal on the stroke of half-time put France ahead of Germany in the other semi-final in Lyon. The game turned in France's favour when Lena Oberdorf conceded a penalty against Marie-Antoinette Katoto in first-half stoppage time.

Sakina Karchaoui couldn't forgive Merle Frohms and Germany went into the half-time break in a difficult position against the Olympic hosts, who only had to defend their result. Germany reduced the deficit from the penalty spot with eight minutes from time to set up a nail-biting final period.

Montse Tomé, Spain coach, said to UEFA: "We deserve to be at the Olympics, for all those who fought to get there before us and didn't make it. For all those who have had to live through those moments in the mud. For them to be able to enjoy it with the mix of experienced and young players we have in the squad. Everyone has done a great job and we are very happy.



Netherlands coach Andries Joncker commented about the game: "We did everything we could to play well, but sometimes we didn't in the first half. After that, Spain are still better than us. The quality of their positional play is unique in women's football. They slowed down a bit after the break. The truth is that we played excellently in the first fifteen minutes. I am very happy.

France and Spain will meet in the final of the Nations League on Wednesday at 19h00 at La Cartuja in Seville, Spain. The third-place play-off between Germany and the Netherlands will take place at 20:45 at the Abe Lenstra Stadium in Heerenven, the Netherlands.

Spain and France will therefore be competing for the first title to be staged in Europe in 2024. For Spain, it will be the first Olympic Games in their history. After winning the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, they will continue to make history.

For France, it took the pressure off beating Germany, whom they had never beaten in an official match. It also removed the sense of revenge they felt after losing to the Germans in the semi-finals of UEFA Women's Euro 2022. Wednesday's match will be France's first appearance in a major final.

Match schedules:

Final: Spain-France, Wednesday, 28 February, 19:00, CET.

Third and fourth place: Netherlands-Germany, Wednesday, 28 February, 20:45, CET.