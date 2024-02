The former Nottingham boxer was interviewed by Luckyblock.com and he was asked about the outcome of a hypothetical fight between Mike Tyson and Tyson Fury. Froch was quick to point out that the Brooklyn boxer "would have beaten anybody at his best". In his opinion, Iron Mike would "knock Fury unconscious".

There has always been speculation about this hypothetical fight with the Garden Terror. The man who became the youngest world champion in boxing history in 1986, British boxer Tyson Fury. Two very different styles and two very different types of boxer. Both of them were born at a time when boxing was no longer the same thing. Froch points out in the interview that Fury's size and height are not a problem because: "Mike Tyson knocked out some big and tall guys too.

Mike Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history at the age of 20. GETTY IMAGES

For Froch, Iron Mike's punch would do more than just knock Fury out: "I think a Mike Tyson at his peak will beat just about anybody." The legend that Mike Tyson created in the 1980s was indelible. His punching power and his aggressive strategy were devastating to his opponents.

As a result, his numbers were stratospheric: 56 fights, 50 wins (44 by KO) and six losses. "He was a dangerous, dangerous man, just as he was in the ring," added Froch. He never knew how to speculate in the ring. He was always on the attack and for his opponent. Iron Mike's life is full of records, absurdities and disappointments. He will always be one of the most controversial boxers in the history of boxing, but he is also one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time.

Carl Froch has won the WBC and IBF super middleweight titles. GETTY IMAGES

This is why he is always compared to Tyson Fury. Fury is one of the true heavyweight dominators of recent years. He has always been a different but deadly boxer for his opponents because of his spectacular reach and his height of 2.02 metres.

With a record of 34 wins in 34 fights, 30 of them by knockout, he is currently the World Boxing Council (WBC) champion and when he meets Ukraine's Usyk (21-0, 14 KO) in Saudi Arabia in April, he will be looking to unify his three heavyweight world titles (WBA-IBF-WBO) and unify the four belts. Froch has always been compared to the former New Yorker for the power of his punches. But according to Froch, there is nothing to discuss. He seems to be clear about that: "If they try to grab him, he'll push them away and throw big hooks and big uppercuts. He'll land on their chin and knock them out. The answer would be: Mike Tyson beats Tyson Fury".

Fury will unify the heavyweight division against Usyk in Saudi Arabia next May. GETTY IMAGES

This hypothetical fight, which would have been an attraction for boxing fans, will never take place. Both athletes have always been in the spotlight of the sport's fans. When Tyson Fury met Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia in 2023, it was the UFC champion who made his professional boxing debut in a big way against Fury. Iron Mike was Ngannou's trainer. Fury did not take kindly to the New Yorker's manoeuvres. The 'Gypsy King' explained: "Mike was supposed to be in his corner, not against him. He never understood why the Cameroonian was getting help from the Garden Terror. The truth of the matter, however, is that both fighters are attractive to the public and to the dreams of those who still have visions of what might have been had Mike and Fury met in the ring.