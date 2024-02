Following the successful conclusion of the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024, the World Aquatics Masters Championships 2024, which runs until 3 March, continues to highlight the incredible dedication and diverse backgrounds of the volunteers who are at the heart of both events.

The seamless transition from the World Aquatics Championships to the Masters Championships is a testament to the unwavering commitment and versatility of the volunteers. Through a comprehensive training programme tailored to their assigned roles, volunteers were instrumental in areas such as sports and venues, event services, planning, security, marketing, communications, media, broadcasting, corporate support and protocol.

Residents and nationals of Qatar applied for the 700 volunteer positions and underwent a rigorous screening process that assessed approximately 3,900 candidates. The selected volunteers come from a wide range of backgrounds and represent a variety range of nations including India, Sudan, Egypt, the Philippines, Pakistan and more.

Volunteers are crucial to the success of Doha 2024. WORLD AQUATIC

This cohort, ranging in age from 18 to 70, exemplifies exceptional diversity while maintaining an unwavering commitment to excellence and inclusiveness.

Devendra Shah from India, an outstanding leader, was selected as a Pioneer to guide and motivate other volunteers. His journey from volunteer to spokesperson for the Volunteer Committee highlights the many opportunities available within the volunteer community. "Volunteering for the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024 and the Masters Championships has been an adventure filled with friendship and purpose. To be named a Pioneer and to represent the Volunteers Committee is a real privilege. I believe in the impact of community and service and I am grateful for the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to this occasion," said Devendra.

Khaleel Al Jaber, Director General of the Doha 2024 Local Organising Committee, expressed his deep gratitude. "We would like to take a moment to sincerely thank all our volunteers. Their dedication and commitment have been the backbone of the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024 and continue to ensure a fantastic Masters Championships," he stressed.

Khaleel Al Jaber, Director General of the Doha 2024 Local Organising Committee. WORLD AQUATICS

"Your tireless efforts and passion for excellence have not gone unnoticed. We are truly honoured to have had the privilege of working with such incredible individuals as yourselves. We are proud to share our recognition of your outstanding efforts," he added.

As the Masters Championships continues, volunteers will receive awards and certificates in recognition of their service, cementing their place as an integral part of the event's legacy. Plans are underway to establish a volunteer platform that will ensure a lasting connection between volunteers and provide opportunities for continued involvement in future world-class sporting events in Qatar.