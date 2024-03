Magda Wiet-Hénin, France's 2023 World Taekwondo Champion in the women's -67kg category, has had a childhood dream of winning the Olympic Games and will be among the contenders for Paris 2024, reports L'Est Républicain.

She already has Olympic experience from Tokyo 2020. Born in Nancy, she started as one of the favourites but was surprisingly eliminated in her first bout by the eventual bronze medallist Hedaya Malak. That experience has served her well today.

"It was a huge disappointment. Not only in terms of the result, but also in terms of the production. Especially on the day of my fight, when I wasn't able to express myself the way I wanted to. It's an event from which I'm going to draw a bit of anger and experience to be sure of what I need today. And above all, what I don't want to repeat," said Wiet-Hénin.

To achieve her Olympic dream, Wiet-Hénin will have to overcome her main rivals. In recent years she has suffered a lot at the hands of Chinese athletes. The first, Jie Song, beat her at the Grand Prix in Rome last June and again at the Grand Prix in Paris in September. She is a bigger fighter, fresh from the -73kg division. And the second is none other than Menguy Zhang, the 2019 world champion at -67kg, against whom she broke her teeth in Manchester last December.

Magda Wiet-Hénin (red) during her fight against Egypt's Hedaya Malak at the Tokyo 2020. GETTY IMAGES

"I have a hard time against them. They're big and very accurate. I have a fighting style where I let my body do the kicking. But when you're up against them, you also have to be very alert and patient. And I have problems with that in my fights," she pointed out. "At the Olympics I really have to watch out for them, as well as a very tall Belgian. There are several profiles that we've targeted, but I know that I'll have to use different strategies depending on the profile," the French concluded.

Her dress rehearsal for the Olympics will take place at the European Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, in May. In her own words, she is concentrating on "finishing the game". In other words, on winning three titles: World, European and Olympic.