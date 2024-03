The UAE, known for its advances in the development of jiu-jitsu and the empowerment of its practitioners, will see its mission take another important step towards completion in the coming days.

The last week of February will be a week packed with attractions that will take over the Brazilian city of Balneário Camboriú, bringing many exciting activities for fight fans to enjoy as they discover the endless possibilities that combat sports offer. The Fight Week will also promote three high-level tournaments, organised by International Vision Sports Management (IVSM). From the 1st to the 3rd of March, AJP athletes will make their way to the Expocentro for the South America Continental 2024, bringing with them three days of competition in search of valuable points to climb the organisation's rankings.

Meanwhile, on 2 March, the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship brings its first tournament to foreign soil, with a line-up that includes some of the best names in both Jiu-Jitsu and MMA for an explosive night of grappling. The ADXC 3 will see the best grappling and Jiu-Jitsu fighters test their skills in the ADXC cage. In the main event fights, Bruno Lima will take on Jansen Gomes and Beatriz Mesquita will fight against Jennifer Maia.

The UAE Warriors 48 will take place on Sunday 3rd March, bringing the mixed martial arts scene to its climax as the tournament closes off the fight week, with Rafael "Morcego" Silva facing Vicente Vargas in the evening's main event. By partnering with Brazil and the Balneário Camboriú City Hall, AJP once again demonstrates its investment in combat sports and its long-standing commitment to expanding the reach of both jiu-jitsu and MMA around the world.

This commitment is reflected in Abu Dhabi, a city that has both shaped and been shaped by Jiu-Jitsu, attracting countless practitioners from around the world each year with its modern infrastructure and outstanding tournaments. With most of the preparations for Fight Week already underway, His Excellency Abdulmunem Alsayedmohamed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, and Chairman of International Vision Investments IVI, spoke of the pleasure of joining forces with the ever welcoming cities of Brazil.