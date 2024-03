The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will be the most broadcast covered in history. Every sport will be televised live for the first time and the total media rights revenue from the sale of will increase compared to Tokyo 2020. The event will run in the French capital from 28 August to 8 September 2024.

Paris 2024 and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) have confirmed that media rights holders from over 160 countries and territories have committed to cover the Paralympic Games. The number of broadcasters has increased from 154 for Tokyo 2020, which had a cumulative audience of 4.1 billion viewers. The French capital will host the first Paralympic Games to feature live coverage of all 22 sports. This compares with Tokyo 2020, where 19 sports were broadcast, and Rio 2016, where only 15 were broadcast live.

Spectators will be able to watch Para Powerlifting, Para Taekwondo and Wheelchair Fencing live for the first time. Media rights revenue has increased by more than 20 per cent following Tokyo 2020. Most of the world's broadcasters, such as France Télévision, Radio France, RMC or Channel 4, will be showing the Paralympic Games in their countries.

As we celebrate six months to go for #Paris2024, the upcoming Paralympic Games have set a record number of broadcasters from around the world with 160 countries and territories.@Paris2024 will make history as the first #Paralympics to offer some live coverage from the 22 sports — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) February 28, 2024

Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, said: "It is fantastic news that the Paralympic Games will be broadcast in more countries and territories than ever before."

"Achieving this sales record with six months to go is further proof of the huge anticipation around the world for these Games. Paris 2024 is also an important step towards our goal of raising the visibility of Para sport and Para athletes to a new level this summer," he stressed. "We have prepared an exceptional stage, with iconic venues in the heart of the city, to enhance the Paralympians' performances and help inspire new audiences in France and around the world," concluded Estanguet.

John Lisko, IPC Global Media Rights Managing Director, commented: "According to Nielsen, interest in the Paralympic Games has more than doubled in the last eight years and this is reflected in the media rights holders and their increased commitments."

"Our goal is to engage and secure even more media rights holders between now and the opening of the Games. We want to give every person on the planet the opportunity to consume and enjoy the Paralympic Games, whether that be through traditional television, streaming, social platforms, digital content, or radio. "Paris 2024 could be a real game changer in terms of Paralympic coverage," concluded Lisko.