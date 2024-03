This joint initiative aims to provide training and guidance to individuals in the sports industry, particularly in the field of boxing. This is the first stage of a three-phase project. 11 of the participants will have a background in sport.

Educating and mentoring individuals in the sports industry, particularly boxing, is the main objective of the newly inaugurated Sports Management Course of the International Boxing Association (IBA) and the Institute of Law and Economics (ISDE).

The course will start in early of 2024. The joint project has just started its three-phase programme. 28 participants from 20 countries have been confirmed. Of the confirmed participants, 11 have a sporting background and 32% are women. The IBA will cover the full cost of the course. "Development goes hand in hand with quality educational institutions. I am delighted that we have chosen ISDE as our partner to develop this sports management course," said Chris Roberts OBE, Secretary General and CEO of the IBA. "Our aim was to create value not only for the IBA, which can benefit from new professionals in the industry, but also for our federations and national associations. This is a comprehensive programme. In almost a year's time, participants will have a solid understanding of how the boxing industry works and will be able to operate at a higher level of events with ease".

Roberts continued, "We value the individuals within the IBA family and we want to give them the best opportunity to excel. By creating the conditions for the individuals within the IBA Family to succeed, we create the foundation for our organisation to grow and succeed.

Sports Management course offers a new opportunity for athletes after retiring. GETTY IMAGES

The course programme was born out of the realisation that many people are involved in the world of boxing and IBA understood that they could be given the opportunity for professional development. Using an example makes everything easier to understand. Athletes focus on their performance. They may never have been involved in the organisation of an event and this can give them a second professional life when they stop training. "We know that a boxer's career is relatively short. On average, they have 10-12 years to perform at their best, but what happens next? This course can provide a career transition for athletes who may simply not be aware of the many different roles that exist in the administration of boxing off the field," added Roberts. The ISDE is renowned for its pioneering role in sports management education. Over the past few decades, ISDE has helped shape the future of the sports industry. ISDE is dedicated to providing professionals and enthusiasts alike with the knowledge, skills and perspectives they need to excel in the dynamic world of sport.

The Sports Management course has three levels. The first one is starting now. GETTY IMAGES

This course has been designed to add value not only to the IBA but also to its staff. It is unique in terms of its content and allows participants to gain a deep understanding of how the system works. It is not open to people outside the IBA," said Dev Kumar Parmar, ISDE's Academic Director. "This makes the programme quite exclusive. It is an opportunity to learn and play a role in boxing. We act as a bridge to the business side of the sport. The biggest challenge for students is time management, as the course requires a significant commitment. But the boxers are very competitive. I am confident that they will overcome all the challenges before they graduate," he added. Marta Forcen Celaya, a member of the IBA Board of Directors, said: "Continuing education is a fundamental pillar of my professional life. I know that continuous learning has been essential to achieve many goals in my career. In order to gain a better understanding of the business behind sport, and in particular boxing management, I am delighted that the IBA has created this opportunity."

"Despite my experience as a sports lawyer, I have never had the opportunity to face the challenge of organising a sporting event or managing a venue during a tournament. I find this challenge to be particularly interesting and I am very keen to take it on. My conviction is based on the fact that the ISDE is one of the world's most recognised institutions for learning about sports law and management. I am therefore sure that this course will be beneficial to all participants in their professional future".