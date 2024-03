The concept of the Enhanced Games, an Olympic-style event where doping would be allowed, has been rejected by the president of world athletics. Coe described the organisation of such competitions as "nonsense". WADA, for its part, said it was "a dangerous and irresponsible concept".

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has been outspoken in his criticism of the organisation of the Enhanced Games, the 2023 event created by Australian businessman Aron D'Souza, which would allow doping and, according to its founder, aim to increase athletes' income in non-Olympic years. Coe appeared at a press conference ahead of this weekend's Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow. The president was very categorical. "Well, isn't that nonsense?" he said. "I really can't get excited about it. "There is only one message and that is if anyone is stupid enough to want to take part in this, and they are from the traditional and philosophical end of our sport, they will be banned and they will be banned for a long time," AFP reported.

The Enhanced Games will include athletics, swimming, weightlifting, gymnastics and martial arts. None of these sports will be subject to the rules of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). A date and a venue for the event have not yet been set. WADA, for its part, has called the Extended Games "a dangerous and irresponsible concept".

Sebastian Coe branded the Enhanced Games as 'nonsense'.

Coe added: "I'm sure crazy things happen in other areas, we get them occasionally. "I'm not losing any sleep about this. It's not going to be an interesting subject. Is it?" For his part, the founder of the Enhanced Games, D'Souza, told the BBC: "Athletes have contacted us because they want to earn real money" in non-Olympic years. "Excellence deserves to be rewarded. It is unfortunate that our Olympians earn so little," he said. He criticised what he called a "corrupt International Olympic Committee whose members live in opulence".

D'Souza announced that there are athletes who are "very excited to be part of the Enhanced Games to earn real money and have the opportunity to increase their fame, monetize and practice their sport in the three years when the Olympics don't take place.

The founder of the Extended Games, for which no date has yet been set, assured the BBC, according to AFP, that everything will be done under security measures and "under clinical supervision". Some 900 athletes have expressed interest in the Enhanced Games, D'Souza said.

The prize money includes a minimum of $1 million (£788,000) on the table for "the first athlete to publicly break Usain Bolt's (100m) world record". The first big name to be announced is Australian swimmer James Magnussen, who won gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and is a two-time 100m freestyle world champion. Magnussen has vowed to come out of retirement and "push myself to the limit".

D'Souza: "Enhanced Games are inevitable

As soon as Sebastian Coe's comments became public, Aron D'Souza made his opinion known. The founder and president of the Enhanced Games referred to all those who have opposed the concept of competition that he intends to create. He recalled the words that have been used to describe the Enhanced Games: "They have denigrated our plans with colourful descriptions such as 'nonsense', 'crap' and even the belief that we are 'a joke'.

He pointed out: "Many leaders of the Olympic movement, some of whom I'm sure Lord Coe would consider part of his team, seem to be enthusiastic and have engaged with us.

"I should also emphasise that the Enhanced Games will allow both natural and enhanced athletes to compete side by side without anyone having to be enhanced. We've been clear about this from the outset and I can assure Lord Coe that there will be nothing 'stupid' about our athletes," he added, echoing Coe's own words.

D'Souza noted that just this week the Enhanced Games organised the Inaugural Conference on Human Enhancement at the House of Lords in London, which the Enhanced Games founder referred to to ensure that "government and scientific leaders attending know that the future of sports science isn't 'nonsense' as Lord Coe suggested.

In the words D'Souza issued in his statement, he respects Coe's idea and thought, which is none other than the thought of the Olympic movement, but he qualifies it as more or less ancient. "Lord Coe represents the analogue era of sport, which valued the purity of the game. We have understanding and respect for that. But the Enhanced Games represent something new: the union of sport and science. He may call it nonsense, but insults won't stop progress. The Enhanced Games are inevitable.”