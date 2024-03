The Legends Cricket Trophy will be held at the Pallakele Stadium in Kandy from the 8-19 March. The 12-day competition will feature the New York Superstar Strikers and legends such as Yuvraj Singh, Rahul Sharma and Chamara Kapugedera.

The New York Superstar Strikers will make its debut in the Legends Cricket Trophy, a premier cricket event to be broadcast by Star Sports to a global audience. The tournament has announced an agreement between the two parties to broadcast the competition live from the Pallakele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka, from 8-19 March. It will be an opportunity to watch matches featuring the New York Superstar Strikers, including cricket legends such as Yuvraj Singh, Rahul Sharma, Chamara Kapugedera, Isuru Udana, Asela Gunaratne, Alviro Petersen, Ricardo Powell and many more. The Legends Cricket Trophy will be a high profile event with a very high profile in the cricketing world. The chosen format of 90 balls, which brings a dynamic pace to the game, will make for some great moments. Classic rivalries of the past can be revived. The enduring talents of cricketing legends who have always captured the interest of fans can be showcased.

Both modern and traditional fans will enjoy the tournament. The tournament will be played over 12 days. 7 teams, including the inaugural New York Superstar Strikers, will compete in 22 matches.





Star Sports will bring to the global cricket audience a special competition that breaks away from routine and tradition. Shavain Sharma, Director of the Legends Cricket Trophy, said: "We are delighted to have Star Sports on board to broadcast the upcoming tournament. With their extensive reach and experience in sports broadcasting, we are confident that they will bring the excitement of the Legends Cricket Trophy to cricket fans around the world. Harry Griffith, Executive Director of Syndication and Acquisition - Sport, Disney Star, also commented: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with the Legends Cricket Trophy. We pride ourselves on delivering unrivalled experiences and memorable moments for cricket fans on Star Sports."

"With this tournament, we aim to elevate the viewing experience through our distinctive storytelling and programming, featuring world-class legends and cutting-edge broadcast technology," he added.









Commenting on the opportunity to be part of the Legends Cricket Trophy, Sagar Khanna, owner of the New York Superstar Strikers, said: "I am thrilled that our partnership with the Legends Cricket Trophy is being showcased by Star Sports. This is a huge deal as fans of the platform will now be able to follow the exciting cricket action of the New York Superstar Strikers. Beyond the game itself, this tournament is a powerful opportunity to unite fans around the world. It will create lasting memories and a sense of togetherness".

The Legends Cricket Trophy, also known as the Khiladi Legends Cricket Trophy to reflect the sponsorship, was held for the first time in 2023. It featured retired cricketers, many of whom were former internationals. The tournament was held in India from 22 March to 30 March 2023. The entire tournament was played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad. It was organised by the Board of Veterans Cricket of India and was broadcast in over 30 countries.